1. TAR 3 - Greatest season there ever was. Best teams, great winners (no I'm not kidding), terrific route and and all around high fun factor. My personal favourite
2. TAR 6 - This used to be my favourite season for many years, but season 3 beats it due to the teams. This season however, is the best on all aspects. Sweden and X'ian are the top two legs
3. TAR 5 - A favourite for most fans, and I can see why. This is one of only two seasons to visit 6 continents. The cast were lively, the locales were wicked, and the new twists were many. Terrific
4. TAR 18: Unfinished Business - Best season of the new era. Terrific teams, perfect route (Australia, Austria, Swiss, Brazil) and very exciting. Winners were meh & too many teams from TAR14
5. TAR 22 - Loved it. One of the best premiere legs in a long time. Terrific route actually, with less Asia and more Europe. Memorable players and tasks. Let down only by the final two legs
6. TAR 7 - Outstanding, but let down by very poor locations. One of the best casts and great excitement from the players, best winners of the show to date! Nice tasks and twists, terrific
7. TAR 21 - Underrated season. Aside from the first three legs, I enjoyed it, especially by Amsterdam. Great teams and alliances, besides the twinnies. One of the best finales of the new era
8. TAR 19 - Love it. Even though the two Thai legs come down as two of the worst legs in TAR, the rest was terrific - Indonesia, Denmark & Belgium. Loved the teams but hated the winners
9. TAR 25 - A tad overrated, but it is one of the more likable seasons. Recovered after the awful 24th, with great players and good locales. Boring final leg but an impressive season anyhow
10. TAR 12 - A relatively short season, but a definite improvement over the prior four seasons. A memorable cast and some pretty new locations never before seen. Liked the new twists also
11. TAR 2 - A great sequel to the first season. They really found their way from here onwards. The locations were nothing special and I loathed Chris & Alex and Tara & Wil. Great season
12. TAR 4 - Often hated and forgotten by fans. I can see why, but I must admit I really enjoyed it. The first two legs were weak, but the rest of it was very nice. Less suspense but good alround
13. TAR 17 - Although I did enjoy it, I found it to be a tad boring at times, especially during the Russian legs as well as the last three episodes. Cast were neat, and a good route. A decent season
14. TAR 20 - An average season. I enjoyed the middle tier- from Italy to India. Some of the teams were unbearable, but I enjoyed it for what it was
15. TAR 26 - This would have been the perfect season and possibly in the top three, but the blind dating/lack of any suspense put it down. The visits to Germany, Monaco and Amsterdam = great
16. TAR 14 - A mixed bag for me. I enjoyed the new format for the show, but this season contained the worst final 3 in TAR history and too many dull legs in Asia. Overall, good, but not great
17. TAR 11: All-Stars - It is a good season, but not memorable. It lacked Europe and teams I wanted to see return who didn't. It was just OK, but that's not saying very much
18. TAR 23 - Another mixed bag of a season for me. Another new format for the show, and I enjoyed the locations, but it was missing elements that TAR needs to keep it interesting
19. TAR 9 - Doesn't sit very well with me. Two teams dominated the season, the non-elimination placement was predictable and it was just average
20. TAR 10 - Season 10 has always been a least favourite. Lacks suspense, and I dislike the six pack alliance. The locations were below par, and it doesn't remain as a memorable season
21. TAR 15 - No U-Turns to be played, only 1 Fast Forward, and a boring final three legs. I loved this season in the beginning, but now it is forgettable. It seems rushed and incomplete
22. TAR 1 - The original series was good in its time, but lacks the suspense of other seasons ahead of it and they really were just setting things up at this point
23. TAR 8: Family Edition - This is the first bad season I watched. I still dislike it, I only liked one or two families, the route was atrocious and it is pure dull and weak
24. TAR 16 - This one used to be my least favourite of them all. I hated the people, and I still do. The tasks and route were terrible, and I couldn't make it past the first six legs.
25. TAR 24: All Stars - Awful, awful. The third time they brought back teams, and it sucks. Bad route, bad task design, definitely bad winners, weak all around and a poor boot order. Terrible
26. TAR 13 - This is the one season that I cannot sit through. It is that bad, weak and nothing good about it at all