TAR Season Ranking Reboot



1. TAR5 - Recovered from a not so great TAR4 at that point, 6 continent route <3, some improvement on tasks up until that point, I like the casts. Chip/Kim, Colin/Christie, Linda/Karen, Charla/Mirna. <333



2. TAR3 - Almost amazing as TAR5, the F3 was possibly one of the best F3 (I found Flo was pretty hilarious in trainwreck mode on rewatch). The only problem was the first half generally kinda slow.



3. TAR2 - Great improvement from TAR1, the route was drastic contrast to TAR1 with focus on non tourist location and more focus on South Hemisphere. Editing was better, cast was pretty great like Oswald/Danny, Mary/Peach, Blake/Paige. Unfortunately TAR3 and TAR5 were more amazing, but this season still great and I love it.



4. TAR1 - The cast and route was great, the only problem TAR1 have was the leg design, HoO, and slow editing.



5. TAR17 - The route was OK, definitely an improvement after the TAR15-TAR16 stretch. But on some part especially for final leg, I was kinda overwhelming. Still this season was great.



6. TAR6 - This season was still perform great despite it was too much HoO. The negativity of Jonathan/Victoria kinda dragged down the season.



7. TAR25 - Like TAR5, this season act as rehabilitating season for TAR hardcore fans to hook back on TAR. We have decent task, likeable cast and winner. The route was great and reminiscent to a classic season.

8. TAR12 - A great season with new innovation like U-Turn, Speed Bump, and a full final leg in final destination city. The cast was memorable like Ron/Christina, Goths, and Azaria/Handekea. The only thing it hurts TAR12 was the shortness of the season and the winner.



9. TAR18 - The best TAR All-Stars season so far, even better than TAR11 IMO with decent route, decent task and likable winner.



10. TAR4 - A weak season compare to TAR1-TAR2-TAR3, but actually it's not pretty bad than the later season.



11. TAR22 - Top-tier route, task was OK, cast was all right and I generally enjoy watching it.



12. TAR19 - Same as TAR22 except it was pretty calm, but I'm still pretty much enjoy watching it.



13. TAR13 - A MOR season that was neither a great season nor bad season.



14. TAR11 - The SA portion was too long and kinda dragged the season. The leg design was pretty bad in like the both Poland legs. The cast was acceptable to be the All-Stars teams, but still we have some WTF casting choices. This season was OK but not impressive enough to be an all-star season.



15. TAR10 - A season that when the great part happen it was amazingly great (China-Mongolia-Vietnam-India-Kuwait / Morocco-Spain-France finale), but at the same time when the bad part happen it was utterly bad. (Mauritius-Madagascar-Finland-Ukraine / NYC finale)



16. TAR26 - Another MOR season. I just find TAR26 task and leg design was more horrible than TAR13.



(TBC.) TAR27 - Most likely stay here or bumped up just above TAR26 depend on the finale.



17. TAR23 - Even though it has a rough SA start, the Europe leg to Japan legs was picking up and again a rough finish almost ruin it.

18. TAR21 - I enjoy the cast, and I specially bumped up because solely of Natalie & Nadiya, but overall I'm still not a fan of this route and majority of the task.



19. TAR20 - Almost the same as TAR23 except the cast was shown more negativity in TAR23.

20. TAR8 - The route and task was utterly horrible, but the overall casts keep me invested on this season.



21. TAR9 - Looking back, I might judging too harsh on this season. This is because I like the route there is so many self-driving this season. But I still can't bump up higher because I still not a fan of this cast, and the boot order doesn't help.



22. TAR14 - CONTROVERSIAL RANKING. 3 continent route was just look bad in my eyes idk, the Asian leg was pretty MEH. The F7 consists of non-couple teams looks OK on paper, but in the end I don't give a f**k about it.



23. TAR7 - CONTROVERSIAL RANKING. After several rewatch, I find the route was very poor, SA leg was pretty MEH sans premiere and maybe leg 3, a 3 consecutive savannah Africa leg was just overwhelming. The casts was not amazing as I thought on my first watch.



24. TAR15 - Again 3 continent route, task was mediocre in general, a cast that I don't care much about them.



25. TAR16 - Decent route, but the task was floating around OK-MEH-UGH region, and I don't enjoy the cast pretty much. That's it.



(Infinity gap)



26. TAR24 - Ew...