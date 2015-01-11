But yeah!! I'm just gonna come out and say that this might just be the greatest TAR season that has ever been made. Extravagent visuals and locations, wonderfully creative tasks, and an all-star cast of almost all likeable and unique characters. I was smiling from beginning to end. I only really have one complaint about it, which I'll describe below.(Georgia) OMG, yes!! The race has never been to Georgia before, this is going to be a wonderful new experience!(Sweden) OMG yes!! TAR Israel has yet to reach the far north of Europe and there is always tons of fun stuff to do in Sweden!(Finland) OMG yes!! It's about damn time that the race came back to Finland, where one of the best legs ever happened previously!(England) OMG yes!! No international version has visited the United Kingdom before, and TAR Israel is really going to improve on the previous boring London legs!(Costa Rica) OMG yes!! TAR Israel finally has a great beach episode, plus some fun in the jungle! Cuba and Thailand can't quite compare to the beaches of Costa Rica!(Bolivia) OMG yes!! One of the most unique countries in the Americas, this is going to be an absolute blast!(Argentina) ....Wait, really? A third Spanish-speaking country? Okay... Perhaps you really should have gone to Montreal...But that's the only bad thing!