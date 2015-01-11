« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*  (Read 62866 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline hotriceguy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 96
  • I love THE AMAZING RACE!!!
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #175 on: March 30, 2015, 02:11:07 AM »
Shout Out: Thanks for HaMerotz LaMillion for entertaining me with all the awesome casts, well-designed tasks, best ending and dramas. You start getting better than the American version. Can't wait to watch season 5. I love Shay!!! =3
Logged
"Rip it, Read it, and Keep Racing!" -Phil Keoghan
"I WANT THE EXPRESS PASS!!" -Nicole (TAR 23)
"Quebec just blew up!"- NATALIE SPOONER (TARC 2)

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1303
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #176 on: March 30, 2015, 11:04:19 PM »
But yeah!! I'm just gonna come out and say that this might just be the greatest TAR season that has ever been made. Extravagent visuals and locations, wonderfully creative tasks, and an all-star cast of almost all likeable and unique characters. I was smiling from beginning to end. I only really have one complaint about it, which I'll describe below.

(Georgia) OMG, yes!! The race has never been to Georgia before, this is going to be a wonderful new experience!
(Sweden) OMG yes!! TAR Israel has yet to reach the far north of Europe and there is always tons of fun stuff to do in Sweden!
(Finland) OMG yes!! It's about damn time that the race came back to Finland, where one of the best legs ever happened previously!
(England) OMG yes!! No international version has visited the United Kingdom before, and TAR Israel is really going to improve on the previous boring London legs!
(Costa Rica) OMG yes!! TAR Israel finally has a great beach episode, plus some fun in the jungle! Cuba and Thailand can't quite compare to the beaches of Costa Rica!
(Bolivia) OMG yes!! One of the most unique countries in the Americas, this is going to be an absolute blast!
(Argentina) ....Wait, really? A third Spanish-speaking country? Okay... Perhaps you really should have gone to Montreal...

But that's the only bad thing! :D
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51336
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #177 on: March 31, 2015, 01:08:38 PM »
'The Amazing Race Israel' Finale Hits Record Ratings


by David Caspi

3/30/2015 9:07am PDT


The Amazing Race Israel crossed its latest finish line in the holy land to record numbers.

The fourth season finale, which aired locally on Saturday night, received ratings of 41.8 percent and a 58.1 percent household share for Channel 2's Reshet Broadcasting, and while previous reality-competition finales saw slightly higher numbers, total viewership of the broadcast resulted in 1.5 million viewers, an all time high for a final episode in the genre, attributed to shared household/family viewing.

The episode's crowning moment  when
Show content
duo Shani Alon and Shay Gavriel
edged out the competition to cross the finish line in Tel Aviv and take the 1 million shekels ($250,000) prize  peaked with ratings of 45.6 percent and 65.7 percent household share. The entire fourth season averaged a 33.6 percent average and 46.3 percent household share, with approximately a million viewers tuning in regularly.


http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/amazing-race-israel-finale-hits-785276
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline hotriceguy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 96
  • I love THE AMAZING RACE!!!
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #178 on: April 01, 2015, 02:26:05 AM »
Quote from: GB on March 30, 2015, 11:04:19 PM
(Argentina) ....Wait, really? A third Spanish-speaking country? Okay... Perhaps you really should have gone to Montreal...

But that's the only bad thing! :D

Well I kinda agree that. I thought they are gonna bring back the infamous challenge of 5-pounds-of-meat eating challenge or heading to Ushuaia. But again, you know that's impossible to visit Montreal the North once they choose to go south to Bolivia, and you know that Brazil is impossible too since they have visited there last season.

P.S. They should chop down one Las Vegas leg to visit Montreal/Quebec City last season.
Logged
"Rip it, Read it, and Keep Racing!" -Phil Keoghan
"I WANT THE EXPRESS PASS!!" -Nicole (TAR 23)
"Quebec just blew up!"- NATALIE SPOONER (TARC 2)

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2174
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #179 on: June 14, 2015, 11:41:22 AM »
Ran across this tweet from earlier today;

Roulette Rousse ‏@RouletteRousse 8h8 hours ago
Amazing Race Israel nous a appelé pour passer un casting. o/
1:20 AM - 14 Jun 2015


Google and Bing translate this to

Google
Amazing Race Israel has called us to pass a casting. o /

Bing
Amazing Race Israel has called us for a casting. o/

It sounds like she's been called to be interviewed to be on TAR Israel. Either that or to help with the casting process.

It's at least a sign that another season will be filmed.
Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2174
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #180 on: June 14, 2015, 07:02:24 PM »
Here's a couple more interesting tweets from @RouletteRousse

Roulette Rousse ‏@RouletteRousse 8h8 hours ago
ça parle de mauricienne bizarre, on va remettre les pendules à l'heure quand j'arrive. @Evidji @luckiflupke
9:09 AM - 14 Jun 2015


Roulette Rousse ‏@RouletteRousse 7h7 hours ago
J'ai 8 jours pour devenir bilingue hébreu. Une idée ? Un secret ?
10:06 AM - 14 Jun 2015

The best translation I can get is

It's about weird Mauritius, we will put the record straight when I arrive.

I have 8 days to become bilingual in Hebrew. An idea? A secret?

I'm not sure the Mauritius part is correct or if it refers to somewhere TAR Israel is planning to go to. The second one seems clear.
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5040
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #181 on: June 14, 2015, 09:25:08 PM »
It is china
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51336
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #182 on: October 09, 2015, 02:34:52 PM »
Anyone know when filming is scheduled for this?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Ran_Michal

  • RFF VIP
  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 29
    • Michal & Ran
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #183 on: October 09, 2015, 03:16:04 PM »
My source: filming TAR5 will start this autumn
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51336
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #184 on: October 25, 2015, 02:45:16 PM »
Thanks!! Looks like maybe soon...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Ran_Michal

  • RFF VIP
  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 29
    • Michal & Ran
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #185 on: November 09, 2015, 02:18:07 PM »
TARI 5:
11/1/15 launch from Tel aviv
11/3/15 climbing Yavne tower

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46hojjwyZ4s
www.youtube.com/watch?v=46hojjwyZ4s
Logged

Offline inomu

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #186 on: December 19, 2015, 07:27:24 AM »
Does anyone have links to watch these with English subtitles? Or even without subtitles? I really need to see the Finland episodes (my country!) :trampb: You can send them to me in private message, thanks!
The links already in this topic are not working anymore  :cmas13

And I noticed that people in this topic are the ones who have made the Wikipedia article. I can tell you there's definitely not a place called Bekananoka Oi in Finland :cmas22 I can tell the correct name if I get my hands on these episodes!
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1303
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #187 on: August 08, 2018, 12:41:42 AM »
Do we have any Tom & Uriel fans in the house? I just found this Music video that stars Uriel!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srOFki9PGM0
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:09:47 PM »
Sad news to report.  >:(



Inbal "Tzuki" Nativ from Tzuki & Huti has passed away at age 35. Over a two year period, she was diagnosed with cancer three times. She was laid to rest on Monday.

https://www.facebook.com/hamerotz/videos/260435648600208
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2981
Re: TAR ISRAEL 4 - (HaMerotz LaMillion 4) News, Media & LIVE Sightings *spoilers*
« Reply #189 on: Today at 10:20:27 PM »
RIP Tzuki :(

I didn't remember them at first, but I guess that's because they were one of the eliminations in that split first leg.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:04 PM by Maanca »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 