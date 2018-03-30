« previous next »
BourkieBoy

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
March 30, 2018, 06:06:22 PM
One of the WORST teams in TAR Aus history...
Lemontail

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
March 30, 2018, 06:15:43 PM
<333 love them
claude_24hrs

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
March 30, 2018, 07:35:02 PM
One pair of Christasia is now a father according to his Facebook page. I don't know his Instagram account. Still hate for him and Anastasia, aka the now already broke-up couple.
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 10, 2018, 07:19:37 AM
quarterly christasia
BourkieBoy

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 10, 2018, 07:57:58 AM
Am I the only RFFer who hates this team?  :duno:
Gra1162

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 10, 2018, 08:32:23 AM
Nope I hate them too but not as much as u know
violetb1911

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 10, 2018, 09:48:44 AM
I had completely forgotten about Christasia.
Absolutely golden team! Chaotic couples who can't seem to get their stuff together are what makes TAR Entertaining~

[I'm js, James & Sarah >> Chris & Anastasia]
BritishTARFan

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 10, 2018, 11:57:37 AM
I'm backing you here.
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
June 12, 2018, 03:37:22 AM
wow taste

(christasia>>hunners but i adore both)
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
October 11, 2018, 08:56:41 PM
christasia lovebump  :bow: :bow: :bow: :bow: :bow: :bow:
BourkieBoy

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
October 12, 2018, 12:05:59 AM
Claude, BritishTARFan, Gra, be on my side and tell Air we don't like Christasia!  :funny:

Apart from politics, this is the only thing that Air and I disagree on!  :funny:
Gra1162

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
October 12, 2018, 12:31:27 AM
well IMO they were better than #shonella :lol:
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
October 24, 2018, 06:47:17 AM
c h r i s t a s i a

l o v e

b u m p
BourkieBoy

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 05:17:19 AM
Why you do like them?

It's because they're Greek and you're Greek?
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 05:30:35 AM
Why you do like them?

It's because they're Greek and you're Greek?

yes and no:

OKAY SO YOU GUYS CLEARLY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT IS SO AMAZING ABOUT CHRISTASIA LETS GO

in the greek community of australia, as in i assume many immigrant communities, there is a HUMONGOUS expectation for the woman to be subservient and just listen to the man of the relationship. that's pretty awful and honestly very problematic and i was lowkey worried that christasia would be another one of those bloody people and they'd be super boring.

BUT THEN I WAS  SHOCKED BECAUSE

basically from. the. get. go. anastasia absolutely REFUSED to take ANY of chris' crap (and chris doled out a lot of crap lol). anastasia managed to do a great dichotomy of making sure that chris knew he was absolutely NOT the leader of their relationship, or their team. i cannot remember a single argument that anastasia lost. every moment of their relationship was basically anastasia whacking chris over the head verbally <3

i do completely understand btw that anastasia still fed into a stereotypical heterosexual relationship btw, but she pushed the edges like no greek person i've seen on tv before, and imo she deserves massive creds for that, especially for doing it in such an entertaining and riveting way <33

and this isn't to discount that their arguments are AMAZING - they literally went from one corner of denpasar airport to another SCREAMING at one another nonstop, or an argument they had about literal car keys <3 or an argument during the south africa wine detour where anastasia sat resolutely and refused to partake in absolutely any part of the task whatsoever (and then chris destroyed anyway). this was often interspersed with OTTP moments which were hilarious in themselves and were juxtaposed SO WELL with their OTTN moments, for instance in the czech leg, where christasia spend the entire leg utrfighting which ended in a quote of chris being in the most dazed voice possible "she looks so beautiful" and then promptly announcing that anastasia descending from the roof of a church meant he loved her again or something <3

and this ended unfortunately after like ~8 legs of christasia arguments with the finalisation of a PERFECT arc where, during anastasia struggling through the intersection, chris finally sees the light and for once doesn't scream at her but hugs her and coaxes her through. it doesn't work in the end and they get elim after a 4hr penalty but it finishes *the* perfect arc which is one of anastasia slowly facilitating the way she would like to be treated, and chris finally coming around to that. and you know what? that's beautiful.

christasia eternal robbage forever.
violetb1911

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 06:05:52 AM
This is actually inspiring, I'm not formally greek but I did grow up with a Greek grandmother and I do admit that the women are oppressed. I mean, I wouldn't use the term oppressed in this context but they're basically considered irrelevant people who're solely used for giving birth to children. And yeah, a lot of people do look down on them, and not only the fact that people look down on them, but they are rather taught to accept this. It's appropriated and it is encouraged to not speak up, and that's what's shameful.
Now that I think about it, Anastasia raising her voice in a way is a symbolism of Greek Women fighting back, but maybe that's just me uwu

Christasia ftw <3
georgiapeach

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 07:51:33 AM
love this, Air!
Lemontail

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 07:54:21 AM
Christasia <3333
Maanca

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
November 09, 2018, 09:25:55 AM
Well thanks for explaining it, Air. That's actually a pretty good reason :)

I always wondered why you randomly fanned over this team.
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
January 10, 2019, 04:57:24 AM
2019 christasia lovebump
BourkieBoy

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
January 10, 2019, 05:02:05 AM
Air's essay on Christasia!
claude_24hrs

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
January 10, 2019, 07:09:48 PM
Love that, Air. For those haters like me, get over it.
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
March 31, 2019, 01:37:29 AM
c h r i s t a s i a

l o v e b u m p
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
October 30, 2019, 09:10:27 PM
broke: watching taraus4
woke: watching taraus1 for the nth time to support christasia <3

christasia lovebump
Air

Re: TARAus1: Chris Pselletes & Anastasia Drimousis
Today at 06:00:07 AM
christasia lovebump
