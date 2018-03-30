Quote from: Air on October 24, 2018, 06:47:17 AM c h r i s t a s i a



yes and no:OKAY SO YOU GUYS CLEARLY DON'T UNDERSTAND WHAT IS SO AMAZING ABOUT CHRISTASIA LETS GOin the greek community of australia, as in i assume many immigrant communities, there is a HUMONGOUS expectation for the woman to be subservient and just listen to the man of the relationship. that's pretty awful and honestly very problematic and i was lowkey worried that christasia would be another one of those bloody people and they'd be super boring.BUT THEN I WAS SHOCKED BECAUSEbasically from. the. get. go. anastasia absolutely REFUSED to take ANY of chris' crap (and chris doled out a lot of crap lol). anastasia managed to do a great dichotomy of making sure that chris knew he was absolutely NOT the leader of their relationship, or their team. i cannot remember a single argument that anastasia lost. every moment of their relationship was basically anastasia whacking chris over the head verbally <3i do completely understand btw that anastasia still fed into a stereotypical heterosexual relationship btw, but she pushed the edges like no greek person i've seen on tv before, and imo she deserves massive creds for that, especially for doing it in such an entertaining and riveting way <33and this isn't to discount that their arguments are AMAZING - they literally went from one corner of denpasar airport to another SCREAMING at one another nonstop, or an argument they had about literal car keys <3 or an argument during the south africa wine detour where anastasia sat resolutely and refused to partake in absolutely any part of the task whatsoever (and then chris destroyed anyway). this was often interspersed with OTTP moments which were hilarious in themselves and were juxtaposed SO WELL with their OTTN moments, for instance in the czech leg, where christasia spend the entire leg utrfighting which ended in a quote of chris being in the most dazed voice possible"she looks so beautiful"and then promptly announcing that anastasia descending from the roof of a church meant he loved her again or something <3and this ended unfortunately after like ~8 legs of christasia arguments with the finalisation of a PERFECT arc where, during anastasia struggling through the intersection, chris finally sees the light and for once doesn't scream at her but hugs her and coaxes her through. it doesn't work in the end and they get elim after a 4hr penalty but it finishes *the* perfect arc which is one of anastasia slowly facilitating the way she would like to be treated, and chris finally coming around to that. and you know what? that's beautiful.christasia eternal robbage forever.