OMG i just finished Survivor: Vanuatu and I just Loved Scout i need her to come back but i don't think so cause shes too old....And also i just had this weird idea but I want Survivor to do a season called "Quitters vs Evacuated" but it probably won't happen cause jeff hates quittersQuitters:Females:NaOnka (S21) OMG LOVED HER I NEED HER BACK she was a villain i won't mind if she comes back for HvV 2Purple Kelly (S21)Sue Hawk (AS & S1)Kathy (S16)Jenna M(AS & Amazon)Osten (Pearl Islands) (first quitter)Colton (BvW & OW)Gary (Fiji)(not enough male quittersso I'll put the sorta quitter and also a another female quitter)Johnny Fairplay (Pearl Islands)Lindsey Ogle (Cagyan)EvacuatedKourtney Moon (OW)Terry (cambodia , exile island)Pat (DvG)Skupin (AO Philipenes)Pener (Philipenes & Microniesia & CI)Russel swan (Philipenes Samoa)Erik Reichenbach (Both F v F)Joe Dowdle (Tocantins)Bruce Kanegai (EI)James (China Micronesia HVV)I don't think it'll work considering there only one female evacuated tho