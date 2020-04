Quote from: TheBayAreaGuy on June 12, 2016, 04:49:39 PM Season 24 (aka fake All-Stars) also had some cancellations which is why they only had 4 countries in the first 8 countries. I believe the Philippines was one of them.



It was speculated, but never confirmed, that there were supposed to be 2 Philippine legs and an Australian one.



I think the Philippine legs make some sense because it was carried over to Season 25. If I'm not mistaken we were supposed to get a Belize and Qatar leg in Season 25 apart from Malta, there was an interview with production & Bertram about it. That would have been 3 new countries.