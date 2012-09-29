We don't seem to have a thread for those instances where a location used on TAR shows up elsewhere in popular culture (TV, films, books, what have you), so that's the idea behind this thread.



The impetus was the appearance of Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York City (start point of TAR 1) in the Doctor Who episode, "The Angels Take Manhattan," which premiered tonight in the U.K., the U.S. and in Canada. If you're familiar with the Weeping Angels, it needs no explanation.



It appears that hundreds, if not thousands of people were in Central Park the day of filming some months ago so how no one mentioned it then I honestly don't know.