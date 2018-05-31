« previous next »
Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?

georgiapeach

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 31, 2018, 09:17:34 AM
Has to be either a local event or a TAR franchise CURRENTLY running.... Good eye!
sveped

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 31, 2018, 03:29:39 PM
Quote from: toanglobal on May 31, 2018, 08:52:17 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 31, 2018, 01:30:19 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 30, 2018, 08:52:06 AM
From Racer,



In Helsinki, Finland.

TAR China? There's been no big announcement about it but still...

Highly unlikely to be TAR Asia, but you just NEVER know!
Or might be TAR Au 4 or TAR Norway 3, I want both versions to return as well as TAR Asia
TAR UK should be produced, including team from British Isles, British crown and oversea dependencies

Or maybe that sign is just a sign for ships, boats etc. to indicate that it's land over there?  :duno:
BourkieBoy

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 31, 2018, 05:17:52 PM
Quote from: toanglobal on May 31, 2018, 08:52:17 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 31, 2018, 01:30:19 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on May 30, 2018, 08:52:06 AM
From Racer,



In Helsinki, Finland.

TAR China? There's been no big announcement about it but still...

Highly unlikely to be TAR Asia, but you just NEVER know!
Or might be TAR Au 4 or TAR Norway 3, I want both versions to return as well as TAR Asia
TAR UK should be produced, including team from British Isles, British crown and oversea dependencies

There's been no official announcement for any of these. However, TAR Aus and TAR Nor are highly unlikely, same with TAR UK!
maf

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
June 01, 2018, 01:51:05 AM
Quote from: sveped on May 31, 2018, 03:29:39 PM
Or maybe that sign is just a sign for ships, boats etc. to indicate that it's land over there?  :duno:

I lean in this direction as well. I would guess that it is part of a sight-line which usually consists of two signs a bit apart. When they line up you know that you are on the right line.
BBFan86

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
June 14, 2018, 08:42:12 PM
Please excuse me if this isnt the correct place for this tweet as Im new here. This was posted over 13 hours ago, I dont have a twitter maybe someone else can get more info from this account?


Quote
@OliverRotko
Did I just miss something or are the competitors of #theamazingrace in Helsinki Finland right now? #suomimainittu #realityTV

https://twitter.com/OliverRotko/status/1007230845701279744
georgiapeach

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
June 15, 2018, 08:07:17 AM
2nd Helsinki mention: via gaf
BourkieBoy

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
June 15, 2018, 08:11:56 AM
Is it just that guy's trip?

Could he be referring to his own Amazing journey? A lot of countries in a short amount of time?

3 days, 4 flights, 5 cities

Went from Mexico, to Canada, to United Kingdom, to FINLAND, to Russia...
Gra1162

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
June 15, 2018, 11:25:08 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 15, 2018, 08:11:56 AM
Is it just that guy's trip?

Could he be referring to his own Amazing journey? A lot of countries in a short amount of time?

3 days, 4 flights, 5 cities

Went from Mexico, to Canada, to United Kingdom, to FINLAND, to Russia...
Or maybe he wanted to do something fun so
Plaidmoon

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
July 15, 2018, 07:52:35 AM
I didn't think any TAR versions were filming right now. Not sure what this would be. Pekin Express? Anybody have any ideas? I'll ask for more details.

Charles Whipple @cvwhip15
Just stumbled into shoot for The Amazing Race show.   So much for reality tv just watched them do 6 takes running past Tower of London
3:07 AM West coast US Time - 10:07 AM in England - 15 Jul 2018
BourkieBoy

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
July 15, 2018, 07:59:02 AM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on July 15, 2018, 07:52:35 AM
I didn't think any TAR versions were filming right now. Not sure what this would be. Pekin Express? Anybody have any ideas? I'll ask for more details.

Charles Whipple @cvwhip15
Just stumbled into shoot for The Amazing Race show.   So much for reality tv just watched them do 6 takes running past Tower of London
3:07 AM West coast US Time - 10:07 AM in England - 15 Jul 2018

Not referring to TAR31's visit?
Plaidmoon

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
July 15, 2018, 08:34:51 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 15, 2018, 07:59:02 AM
Quote from: Plaidmoon on July 15, 2018, 07:52:35 AM
I didn't think any TAR versions were filming right now. Not sure what this would be. Pekin Express? Anybody have any ideas? I'll ask for more details.

Charles Whipple @cvwhip15
Just stumbled into shoot for The Amazing Race show.   So much for reality tv just watched them do 6 takes running past Tower of London
3:07 AM West coast US Time - 10:07 AM in England - 15 Jul 2018

Not referring to TAR31's visit?

I've asked him a few questions including whether the sighting was today or not. It sounds like he meant today. Hopefully he will reply.

When TAR 31 was there, there was a movie being filmed at the Tower Bridge. Maybe it's that, though I'm not sure it could be confused with TAR.
georgiapeach

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 12, 2019, 02:06:24 PM
Where is Neobie??

In Livingstone Zambia.

He took a microlight flight  (TAR 27!) and his pilot said TWO seasons of TAR filmed there, the American one and the Australian one last year?!

Now of course we know it wasn't TARaus??

But what?  TAR Israel?? When? Ep??

Help needed?
Xoruz

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 12, 2019, 02:39:01 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 12, 2019, 02:06:24 PM
Where is Neobie??

In Livingstone Zambia.

He took a microlight flight  (TAR 27!) and his pilot said TWO seasons of TAR filmed there, the American one and the Australian one last year?!

Now of course we know it wasn't TARaus??

But what?  TAR Israel?? When? Ep??

Help needed?

TAR Israel went to Livingstone last November.
georgiapeach

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
May 13, 2019, 03:16:38 AM
Thanks! i'll let him know.
sveped

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Maanca

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.
Xoruz

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
August 26, 2019, 11:50:59 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.

It's from
Show content
the Manila leg on 32. Phil is wearing the same clothing as seen at the Pit Stop.
sveped

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
August 26, 2019, 11:53:02 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on August 26, 2019, 11:50:59 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.

It's from
Show content
the Manila leg on 32. Phil is wearing the same clothing as seen at the Pit Stop.

Oh, Okey! Thanks for the answer!
DetectiveLoke

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
September 16, 2019, 04:12:33 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:53:02 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on August 26, 2019, 11:50:59 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.

It's from
Show content
the Manila leg on 32. Phil is wearing the same clothing as seen at the Pit Stop.

Oh, Okey! Thanks for the answer!

Was that the Filipino celebrity John Prats in the first photo with Phil?
claude_24hrs

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
September 16, 2019, 04:53:17 AM
Quote from: DetectiveLoke on September 16, 2019, 04:12:33 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:53:02 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on August 26, 2019, 11:50:59 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.

It's from
Show content
the Manila leg on 32. Phil is wearing the same clothing as seen at the Pit Stop.

Oh, Okey! Thanks for the answer!

Was that the Filipino celebrity John Prats in the first photo with Phil?

No.
Show content
That is former Filipino basketball player EJ Feihl with Phil at the Manila Pit Stop, TAR 32.
DetectiveLoke

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
September 16, 2019, 06:00:34 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on September 16, 2019, 04:53:17 AM
Quote from: DetectiveLoke on September 16, 2019, 04:12:33 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:53:02 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on August 26, 2019, 11:50:59 AM
Quote from: Maanca on August 26, 2019, 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: sveped on August 26, 2019, 11:44:49 AM
Hey!
Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.
Is season 33 filming now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her last name is Reyes, which a Filipino name (I have an immigrant friend here in Canada by that). That might have been from the last season.

It's from
Show content
the Manila leg on 32. Phil is wearing the same clothing as seen at the Pit Stop.

Oh, Okey! Thanks for the answer!

Was that the Filipino celebrity John Prats in the first photo with Phil?

No.
Show content
That is former Filipino basketball player EJ Feihl with Phil at the Manila Pit Stop, TAR 32.

But I can see John Prats in the photo, search for John Prats on Google Images.
BourkieBoy

Re: Mystery TAR Sightings - Can You Figure These Out?
Yesterday at 07:31:50 PM
I was browsing on Facebook earlier today and I can across this following post in a fan group:



I have blacked out the name for privacy concerns, but I can tell you that this person works at a fast food outlet, in Melbourne's CBD (he works near Flinders Street Station)

Is there any TAR filming at the moment that we could of possibly missed? ??
