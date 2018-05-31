Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 31, 2018, 01:30:19 AMQuote from: Leafsfan on May 30, 2018, 08:52:06 AMFrom Racer,In Helsinki, Finland.TAR China? There's been no big announcement about it but still...Highly unlikely to be TAR Asia, but you just NEVER know!Or might be TAR Au 4 or TAR Norway 3, I want both versions to return as well as TAR AsiaTAR UK should be produced, including team from British Isles, British crown and oversea dependencies
From Racer,In Helsinki, Finland.
Or maybe that sign is just a sign for ships, boats etc. to indicate that it's land over there?
@OliverRotkoDid I just miss something or are the competitors of #theamazingrace in Helsinki Finland right now? #suomimainittu #realityTV
Is it just that guy's trip?Could he be referring to his own Amazing journey? A lot of countries in a short amount of time?3 days, 4 flights, 5 citiesWent from Mexico, to Canada, to United Kingdom, to FINLAND, to Russia...
I didn't think any TAR versions were filming right now. Not sure what this would be. Pekin Express? Anybody have any ideas? I'll ask for more details.Charles Whipple @cvwhip15Just stumbled into shoot for The Amazing Race show. So much for reality tv just watched them do 6 takes running past Tower of London3:07 AM West coast US Time - 10:07 AM in England - 15 Jul 2018
Where is Neobie??In Livingstone Zambia.He took a microlight flight (TAR 27!) and his pilot said TWO seasons of TAR filmed there, the American one and the Australian one last year?!Now of course we know it wasn't TARaus?? But what? TAR Israel?? When? Ep??Help needed?
Hey!Found a woman on instagram who posted pictures of her holding a The Amazing Race clue, and a picture with her and Phil.Is season 33 filming now?https://www.instagram.com/p/B1l7HnznLN7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkhttps://www.instagram.com/p/B1l72onHau8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkhttps://www.instagram.com/p/B1l88X9H9mh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
