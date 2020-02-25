It's been over a month since the last post in this thread, but there are new facts that just came to my head. Mostly Survivor-related lol.
Before there was Laura (from Rupert & Laura) and Chris & Bret in Season 31, Keith & Whitney were the first one-time Survivor contestants to appear on the Race, as well as the first Survivor team to not include any winners. Funnily, Rob from Rob & Amber, won Survivor: Redemption Island years after his last Race appearance in TAR All-Stars and that was shortly before Ethan & Jenna, who were also both Survivor winners, appeared on Season 19 (basing it on the gap between Redemption Island's finale date and TAR 19's airing date)
And speaking of winners and Season 31, Rachel and Nicole from Big Brother were the only winners represented in that season.
Also, speaking of winners again, Season 21's Natalie being on Survivor: Winners at War marks the second time Natalie's competing on a game with (possibly) 2 million dollars as its prize. (The Double Your Money twist, anyone?)
Kiiinda off topic, but I looked through TAR Philippines 1's results before and I was wondering before Sheena & Gee held the record for the most legs ran without a top 3 finish with 12 legs, who previously held that record? Australia 2's Lucy & Emilia with 10 legs? Correct me if I'm wrong.