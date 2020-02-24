« previous next »
A few interesting things about TAR China (the one with celebs and in Mandarin/Cantonese, not China Rush). I am currently into the 2nd season and this is what I have observed.

7. In the second season, for the first time(?) a completely new team was inserted into the race (Marsh and Harry) on the 7th leg.

How did they get away with that? Wouldnt the other teams know, and thd audience?
1. Only version so far which is not filmed consecutively (they are celebs with busy schedules)
2. Only version where teams don't have to book their own tickets.
3. Only version where they seem to only fly business class or first class
4. Only version where there is no train travel thus far.
5. Only version where a husband and wife were on opposing teams (In Season 1, Cherrie Ying was partnered with her bestie Liu Yun. Cherrie's husband, Jordan Chan, was paired with Ekin Cheng)
6. On the first episode of the first season, Wallace and Jackie sped off in a taxi and left one of the crew members stranded at the route marker. Probably the first time ever.
7. In the second season, for the first time(?) a completely new team was inserted into the race (Marsh and Harry) on the 7th leg.
8. First season to bring an eliminated team back (?) - Guan Xiaoting and Bai Jugang
9. First time an eliminated contestant was brought back in a later episode of the same season as a judge giving a clue (Zhang Tielin was famous in 1999 for playing the role of a Chinese emperor.) **Kevin and Drew race in TAR1 but reappeared in TAR8 to give out the clues.
10. First time a team (Jing Chang and G.E.M. aka Gloria Tang) that managed to last 6 legs finished last for 4 of the legs before elimination (They were so lucky to place last on the first 3 non-elimination legs. They even snagged a 1st place on the 4th leg.)
11. Only version with 2 hour episodes every week.
Hi, I'm a Chinese fan. Actually our Chinese fans don't see TAR China as a normal version of TAR. Because it is just a TV show that shooting celebrities playing games.  :duno:
*spoilers*

In Season 2, they started off with only 6 legs and had NELs in the odd legs. By the end of leg 6, they were at the final 3. Marsha and Harry were brought in for leg 7. They impressively won leg 7 and remained till leg 8, where they got eliminated. And in the 9th leg, they introduced another team of South Korean celebrities to join to tackle the "original" final 3.

My guess is that the producers only want to have celebrities (plus a few of their family members) racing to boost racing. (Perhaps people in China won't bother to tune in if they are all regular folks?) But of course, some concessions need to be made to get the celebs to join (e.g. only film 2 legs at a time before a few weeks of rest in between, and showering them with business class flights and nice hotels). All airport drama is eliminated (like TAR Australia 4) which is quite sad.

Having said that, it's still quite enjoyable. There is limited use of buses, there are taxis used and there's a fair bit of self-driving in safer countries. The tasks are honestly difficult and terrible (which reminds me of a celeb that had a heart attack after filming another game show in China). Although there's the U Turn and Yield, there is pretty much no bad blood between the teams, which is terrific. (But it's mostly because they all know each other from acting and hosting.) It's also interesting to see Allan Wu host in Mandarin.
Adding on to my earlier list

12. TARCN1 was the only season where the host was changed midway. Andy On hosted the first 2 legs only, and Allan Wu came back to host all remaining episodes and seasons. Allan Wu is thus the only person to host 3 versions of TAR (including TAR Asia and China Rush).
13. TARCN2 Leg 8 was the only leg to severely deviate from the typical formula and became more Survivor like. The 4 remaining teams in Mauritius were divided into 2 "tribes" and competed against each other. The tribe that lost will be dissolved into their original teams and had to face off in a duel.
