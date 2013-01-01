A few interesting things about TAR China (the one with celebs and in Mandarin/Cantonese, not China Rush). I am currently into the 2nd season and this is what I have observed.



7. In the second season, for the first time(?) a completely new team was inserted into the race (Marsh and Harry) on the 7th leg.



How did they get away with that? Wouldnt the other teams know, and thd audience?