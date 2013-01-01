A few interesting things about TAR China (the one with celebs and in Mandarin/Cantonese, not China Rush). I am currently into the 2nd season and this is what I have observed.
1. Only version so far which is not filmed consecutively (they are celebs with busy schedules)
2. Only version where teams don't have to book their own tickets.
3. Only version where they seem to only fly business class or first class
4. Only version where there is no train travel thus far.
5. Only version where a husband and wife were on opposing teams (In Season 1, Cherrie Ying was partnered with her bestie Liu Yun. Cherrie's husband, Jordan Chan, was paired with Ekin Cheng)
6. On the first episode of the first season, Wallace and Jackie sped off in a taxi and left one of the crew members stranded at the route marker. Probably the first time ever.
7. In the second season, for the first time(?) a completely new team was inserted into the race (Marsh and Harry) on the 7th leg.
8. First season to bring an eliminated team back (?) - Guan Xiaoting and Bai Jugang
9. First time an eliminated contestant was brought back in a later episode of the same season as a judge giving a clue (Zhang Tielin was famous in 1999 for playing the role of a Chinese emperor.) **Kevin and Drew race in TAR1 but reappeared in TAR8 to give out the clues.
10. First time a team (Jing Chang and G.E.M. aka Gloria Tang) that managed to last 6 legs finished last for 4 of the legs before elimination (They were so lucky to place last on the first 3 non-elimination legs. They even snagged a 1st place on the 4th leg.)
11. Only version with 2 hour episodes every week.
Hi, I'm a Chinese fan. Actually our Chinese fans don't see TAR China as a normal version of TAR. Because it is just a TV show that shooting celebrities playing games.