This attachment from Miami auditions above come from TAR 33 casting call?
OMG OMG OMG!!! I check every day and theyve UPDATED THE CASTING SITE! Calls will be made between October and December 2019 and We are scheduled to start filming around late Feb 2020 for approximately 25-30 days. 
:cheer:  :cheer:  :cheer:  :cheer:  :cheer: :cheer:  :cheer:
The application in above post from TAR 34?
My understanding is that it would be for TAR 33 since there has been no word on any casting/filming being completed for 33 yet.
Very exciting.

When I applied for 32, i did not get a confirmation email saying they received my app.

I applied again about a month and a half ago, and this time i did get a confirmation email!

So seems like this time is the real deal!
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2019/06/24/the-amazing-race-casting-call-miami/


Open casting call in Miami this Sunday!

Sunday, July 28 / 10AM - 2PM EST
If you are interested in Applying for Phil's NEW SHOW Tough as Nails the info is here:

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,35826.msg1262417.html
Open Casting Calls has been updated!
I think this has changed since the last time I looked??

AGE:

What is the minimum age requirement?
Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.
With exception to the following states: Alabama: 19 years or older DC: 21 years or older Mississippi: 21 years or older Nebraska: 19 years or older
Theyve essentially switched the age requirement to the age at which one attains the age of majority, I.e., the age at which one is legally able to enter into a contract on their own without needing the consent of a court, parent, or guardian.
‪Survivor, Amazing Race Open Casting Call at the Southern Womens Show http://a.msn.com/0A/en-us/BBZLOwP?ocid=st2‬

Read the updated info,

33 is already casted. Possibility of 34 filming this fall.

Get your videos in now!!
