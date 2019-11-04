Coming back to HaMerotz LaMillion 1, do we have an idea on where the finish line might be? Wikipedia says Black Rock Valley but I have no idea where that name came from.
In the opening of the final episode, Raz introduces himself at the finish line and says "זהו עמק הסלע השחור", meaning "This is the Black Rock Valley".
I found a "Black Rock Settlement Road" in Otago, New Zealand located here...
It's over 100km away from where the helicopters took off from (Assuming they actually took off from Nevis Valley and there wasn't some editing trickery). You're a lot better at visually matching up landscapes than I am, but looking at a satellite view does show rolling green fields that somewhat match the location of the final task.