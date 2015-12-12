Thanks GB, Wcpamotm, Nickf21, and others for a great job! I managed to build upon these to precisely locate (almost) all the locations visited on the US version, including:

- The tea shop in Paris where Kevin/Drew got one of the earliest Fast Forwards (TAR 1)

- The Detour in Mexico where Heather/Eve fell off their donkey (TAR 3)

- The field in Kerala where Tian had trouble holding on to a bull (TAR 4)

- The ox-is-broken fields in both TAR 5 and TAR 25 (nowhere near each other!)

- The temple in Jodhpur where Joyce had her head shaved (TAR 7)

- The factory in Macau where teams had to flatten noodles by sitting on a bamboo pole (TAR 11)

- The arena in Bolivia where teams wrestled with the luchadoras (TAR 13)

- The dock in Guilin where teams fished with comorants (TAR 14)

- The wise man in Varanasi which Ron had trouble finding (TAR 18)

- The temple where Mark/Bopper painted tigers on their bellies (TAR 20)

- The wedding venue in Agra serving as the Pit Stop (TAR 27)

- The beach in Cartagena where teams grilled fish and built shelters (TAR 28)

- The workshop in Dar es Salaam where Brooke had trouble making a ladle (TAR 29)



There are still about a dozen places I still can't locate, many of them in the middle of the desert. Some remaining unknowns are:

- Xau Xarra in Botswana where Brian/Greg crashed their car, and the subsequent Pit Stop in Makgadikgadi Pans (TAR 7)

- The plantation in Te Puke where teams crushed kiwis with their feet (TAR 13)

- The arena in Surabaya where Travis/Nicole coaxed a bird to sing (TAR 23)

If you guys can help me with these (marked as "approx" or "spec"), that'd be awesome!