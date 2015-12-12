Thanks Ran and Michal! Any clues that can help to narrow it down would be useful!
Does anyone want to try their hand at figuring out these two TAR Asia locations?
In TAR Asia 1 (filmed in 2006), teams were driven from Dubai to "Margham Desert Camp", turning right off the road into the desert. Not much to go on, except the road is a two-lane one, meaning it's most likely the road from Highway E66 through Margham to Nazwa, rather than a main highway.
In TAR Asia 3 (filmed in 2008), teams had to drive to "Wadi Tanuf in al-Jabal al-Akhdar". The directions given by production probably weren't very good, because everyone became hopelessly lost. Ida/Tanya checked in first at 5.42pm, meaning the shot of them at the Pit Stop is facing south. However, I can't find any view that matches in the area. Would you guys have better luck?
Separately, I don't have access for TAR Asia 5, Tar Norge, TAR France, and most of the HaMerotz LaMillion seasons; would anyone have links to share?