Re: TAR Google Earth Project
December 12, 2015, 04:59:22 AM
Added TAR27
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
December 21, 2015, 05:51:06 PM
 :cmas26 Awesome!
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
May 14, 2016, 07:28:30 PM
Added TAR28
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
June 10, 2016, 04:53:35 AM
Added TAR Vietnam 2016 (All-Stars)
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
September 14, 2016, 01:15:08 AM
Added Canada 4~
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
September 17, 2016, 09:32:44 PM
Added the third Chinese season, AKA Jisu Qianjin (Olympics version)
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
September 28, 2016, 12:17:39 AM
Also added HaMerotz LaMillion 5
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
December 19, 2016, 12:17:12 AM
Added TAR Asia 5 to Page 2
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
June 02, 2017, 01:57:06 AM
Added TAR29. Page 2 as always.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
September 13, 2017, 06:30:44 AM
Added TAR Canada 5
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
October 10, 2017, 02:55:59 PM
Trying to upload TAR China 4, but I keep running into problems... For some reason it keeps ending up as an empty KMZ file after upload.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
May 13, 2018, 10:55:07 AM
I'm almost done getting the exact locations for TAR6 (that glacier in Iceland and the "elephant polo field" in Sri Lanka were a HUGE pain to find), but now I'm stuck in American territory!

Kris/Jon picked a Detour in Honolulu that sent them to a Hilo Hattie warehouse, but Hilo Hattie has gone bankrupt twice since 2004 and I still haven't been able to find the exact location! Can anyone identify the taller building in the background on the right? That could narrow the search down!

Other notes: Phil says the warehouse is 10mi from the Tantalus Lookout, but his distances can sometimes be way off the mark.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
May 21, 2018, 10:24:45 PM
Found it! It's on Pahounui Dr and Sand Island Access Rd.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
May 26, 2018, 02:25:54 AM
Thanks to the efforts of GB, Nickf21, and Wcpamotm, I was able to piece together this almost complete dataset for TAR6!

Among the new additions:
- Lews Village near Lalibela, where teams chose to transport a roof or put mud on a wall (DT: raise the roof/mud the hut). This was identifiable by a power line running along the road from the airport, and the slope running down on the left hand side.
- Mahinda College Cricket Ground in Galle, where Freddy/Kendra played elephant polo (DT: elephant trunks). Identifiable in Street View.
- Yangpu Longjiang Vegetable Market in Shanghai, where nobody chose to transport ice from the fish market (DT: ice). Identifiable in Street View.
- Hafei Service Center in Xi'an, where teams spray painted a car (DT: spray). There was a shot with the address written in Chinese on the show.
- Hilo Hattie warehouse, where Kris/Jon searched for Hawaiian clothing to match a model (DT: outfits). Identifiable in Street View.

I'm not sure about the Detour option in Xi'an no one chose (DT: scroll), which Wikipedia shows as "Xi'an Tang Du Factory" but which I haven't been able to cross-reference. Does anyone have more context?
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
May 26, 2018, 02:33:43 PM
And here's TAR5! Here are the challenging ones to find:
- Pigeon House Farm in Luxor, where Colin/Christie and Brandon/Nicole used a shaduf to bring water out of the Nile. Contrary to what Phil said, this option was actually further from the other side of the Detour, where teams had to get to (the old) Banana Island and bring sheep across the river. (There's now a new Banana Island, which caused me a lot of confusion.)
- Kibaoni in Tanzania, the Roadblock where teams had to eat an ostrich egg. There were some editing shenanigans here: teams must have been transported between sites; the distances are too large for running.
- Kripamayee Kali Temple in Kolkata, the Fast Forward where Brandon/Nicole refused to shave their heads. Wcpamotm had the right name, but the coordinates on Wikipedia were wrong and pointed to the larger Dakshineswar Kali Temple instead.
- Globe Brick Factory in Kolkata, the Roadblock where teams had to make bricks (Colin: "I'm packing it!"). A sign shown on-screen said it was in Ramchandrapur; from there it's a matter of finding the factory chimney.
- Malagueña Motors in Cavite, where Chip/Kim yielded Colin/Christie. There's a telecommunications tower nearby; finding it would help you find the jeepney shop on Street View.
- The field where Colin's ox was broken, on a rural road in San Benito. It's 4.2km/2.6mi from where teams got off their jeepneys, so the producers must have transported them in.
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
July 27, 2019, 03:28:28 AM
This is Europe:



This is Europe on TAR:



Any questions? ;)
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
July 27, 2019, 05:44:18 AM
wow!
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
November 04, 2019, 09:33:07 PM
Quote from: Best Loser on April 24, 2012, 10:48:12 PM
I read this thread before I went back and rewatched every season, and I noticed that only the Pitstops from the American seasons were covered. I'm not a pro at this like Neobie, and many of these seasons aren't in English, but I tried to be as precise as possible There are a few that aren't correct, ranging from a few yards to...having no clue (help would be appreciated, especially with HaMerotz LaMillion's Finish Line.), so I put in parentheses in the names of those that I know aren't perfect a short description of how off they are. So here are the Pitstops from the International Versions for anyone who's interested.

Coming back to HaMerotz LaMillion 1, do we have an idea on where the finish line might be? Wikipedia says Black Rock Valley but I have no idea where that name came from.

The aerial shots show the helicopters flying north past Moke Lake near Queenstown, but the mountains in the area don't match the much lower hills at the finish line. The shadows suggest the teams pushed the globes east toward the finish line, but other than that I don't have much to go on...
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
Today at 01:07:56 PM
Thanks GB, Wcpamotm, Nickf21, and others for a great job! I managed to build upon these to precisely locate (almost) all the locations visited on the US version, including:
- The tea shop in Paris where Kevin/Drew got one of the earliest Fast Forwards (TAR 1)
- The Detour in Mexico where Heather/Eve fell off their donkey (TAR 3)
- The field in Kerala where Tian had trouble holding on to a bull (TAR 4)
- The ox-is-broken fields in both TAR 5 and TAR 25 (nowhere near each other!)
- The temple in Jodhpur where Joyce had her head shaved (TAR 7)
- The factory in Macau where teams had to flatten noodles by sitting on a bamboo pole (TAR 11)
- The arena in Bolivia where teams wrestled with the luchadoras (TAR 13)
- The dock in Guilin where teams fished with comorants (TAR 14)
- The wise man in Varanasi which Ron had trouble finding (TAR 18)
- The temple where Mark/Bopper painted tigers on their bellies (TAR 20)
- The wedding venue in Agra serving as the Pit Stop (TAR 27)
- The beach in Cartagena where teams grilled fish and built shelters (TAR 28)
- The workshop in Dar es Salaam where Brooke had trouble making a ladle (TAR 29)

There are still about a dozen places I still can't locate, many of them in the middle of the desert. Some remaining unknowns are:
- Xau Xarra in Botswana where Brian/Greg crashed their car, and the subsequent Pit Stop in Makgadikgadi Pans (TAR 7)
- The plantation in Te Puke where teams crushed kiwis with their feet (TAR 13)
- The arena in Surabaya where Travis/Nicole coaxed a bird to sing (TAR 23)
If you guys can help me with these (marked as "approx" or "spec"), that'd be awesome!
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
Today at 04:03:43 PM
The finish line of TAR-Israel-1 was 2-3 hours drive from Auckland.
Because of budget issues, the planned final (rumors where - London) was shifted back to NZ with just 2 tasks.
I need to see the episode again in order to find the exact location  Is it available on youtube?
Re: TAR Google Earth Project
Today at 05:06:51 PM
Quote from: Ran_Michal on Today at 04:03:43 PM
The finish line of TAR-Israel-1 was 2-3 hours drive from Auckland.
Because of budget issues, the planned final (rumors where - London) was shifted back to NZ with just 2 tasks.
I need to see the episode again in order to find the exact location – Is it available on youtube?


Thanks SO much!! I'll message you.
