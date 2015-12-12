And here's TAR5! Here are the challenging ones to find:
- Pigeon House Farm in Luxor, where Colin/Christie and Brandon/Nicole used a shaduf to bring water out of the Nile. Contrary to what Phil said, this option was actually further from the other side of the Detour, where teams had to get to (the old) Banana Island and bring sheep across the river. (There's now a new Banana Island, which caused me a lot of confusion.)
- Kibaoni in Tanzania, the Roadblock where teams had to eat an ostrich egg. There were some editing shenanigans here: teams must have been transported between sites; the distances are too large for running.
- Kripamayee Kali Temple in Kolkata, the Fast Forward where Brandon/Nicole refused to shave their heads. Wcpamotm had the right name, but the coordinates on Wikipedia were wrong and pointed to the larger Dakshineswar Kali Temple instead.
- Globe Brick Factory in Kolkata, the Roadblock where teams had to make bricks (Colin: "I'm packing it!"). A sign shown on-screen said it was in Ramchandrapur; from there it's a matter of finding the factory chimney.
- Malagueña Motors in Cavite, where Chip/Kim yielded Colin/Christie. There's a telecommunications tower nearby; finding it would help you find the jeepney shop on Street View.
- The field where Colin's ox was broken, on a rural road in San Benito. It's 4.2km/2.6mi from where teams got off their jeepneys, so the producers must have transported them in.