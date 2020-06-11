« previous next »
June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol
June 11, 2020, 10:05:18 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol

I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.
June 17, 2020, 07:20:19 AM
Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Tasks like the "Sum the Spanish Steps" are common. TARUS 31 had teams counting steps in a minaret between 2 lines (Uganda) - alot simpler than "Sum the Spanish Steps". I enjoyed this task though for many reasons. It wasn't simple/straight forward. The teams had to do some investigation to find the place - those that left it to the taxi driver got lost - then you needed to figure out the Roman numerals (which caught a lotta teams out) - lastly the pit stop was a foot race away. The steps also had history and was visually beautiful to watch.
Today at 05:54:46 AM
I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.

Yeah. But NELs have a purpose, they sometimes keep interesting but weak teams like Sheri & Cole in the race, keeping viewers interested.
Today at 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.
Today at 08:40:58 AM
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)
Today at 12:02:22 PM
I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)

Seasons 18 and 15 were both NEL on Leg 1 as well. Although I can understand with Eric and Lisa being eliminated at the start you could argue S15 doesn't count.

Oz Season 2 is another one.

I totally agree too, I love when the first Legs are NEL because I prefer the race when there are more teams.
