Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps



Tasks like the "Sum the Spanish Steps" are common. TARUS 31 had teams counting steps in a minaret between 2 lines (Uganda) - alot simpler than "Sum the Spanish Steps". I enjoyed this task though for many reason. It wasn't simple/straight forward. The teams had to do some investigation to find the place - those that left it to the taxi driver got lost - then you needed to figure out the Roman numerals (which caught a lotta teams out) - lastly the pit stop was a foot race away. The steps also had history and was visually beautiful to watch.