Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol
Quote from: Jimmer on June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol

I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.
Quote from: mstone12 on June 02, 2020, 06:12:32 PM
Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Tasks like the "Sum the Spanish Steps" are common. TARUS 31 had teams counting steps in a minaret between 2 lines (Uganda) - alot simpler than "Sum the Spanish Steps". I enjoyed this task though for many reason. It wasn't simple/straight forward. The teams had to do some investigation to find the place - those that left it to the taxi driver got lost - then you needed to figure out the Roman numerals (which caught a lotta teams out) - lastly the pit stop was a foot race away. The steps also had history and was visually beautiful to watch.
