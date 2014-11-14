« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2475 on: Today at 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on Yesterday at 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 07:28:44 PM
This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2476 on: Today at 10:05:18 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on Today at 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on Yesterday at 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol

I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.
