Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 PM »
Quote from: mstone12 on Yesterday at 11:14:40 PM
Has a leg ever been seriously impacted, delayed, or downright cancelled and replaced due to inclement weather?

I'm not talking about stuff like wind making it so Jason & Amy couldn't do the fast forward in Vienna. Has it ever been raining or snowing so hard teams couldn't get flights in and/or production had to scrap planned tasks? I'm watching S28 and noticed it raining during the Shenzhen leg and made me think how TAR seems to have remarkably good weather most of the time.

S24 had legs moved from The Philippines moved to Malaysia/Sri Lanka due to flooding
S19 had Thailand 2 replace a leg in Laos sue to landslides
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 12:08:23 AM »
TAR 8 had a leg that was cancelled because of a hurricane.
TAR 1 had a leg that was delayed by a Tunisian sandstorm.
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:13:51 AM »
From the previous answers, I come up with a new question. Does the production always have a backup plan or two for a whole leg, just in case that they're unable to race there? I mean, how can they plan the whole logistics of a whole leg to another location if something happen so sudden?

I don't know if they can predict the Laos' landslide or the flooding in Philippines if they're already filming. :duno:
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 04:58:14 PM »
Production has backup legs planned and ready to implement on very short notice. TAR 11 in Africa made a last minute substitution because it proved impossible to get teams to an inland pit stop in Tanzania, following a series of flight delays, and over bookings in the midst of the Hajji from African countries to Saudi Arabia. This is shown by the initial 24 hour plus lead one team had to reach a port/dock to the island of Zanzibar.
I know there were others but thats one which is pretty apparent.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 05:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 12:13:51 AM
From the previous answers, I come up with a new question. Does the production always have a backup plan or two for a whole leg, just in case that they're unable to race there? I mean, how can they plan the whole logistics of a whole leg to another location if something happen so sudden?

I don't know if they can predict the Laos' landslide or the flooding in Philippines if they're already filming. :duno:

I wonder if TAR US uses past legs from international versions when this happens for reference. One of the Malaysian legs in S24 has a lot of tasks lifted from a leg in TAR Asia. Given the leg was likely a makeup for the Philippines flooding it made me make this connection. I stumbled upon it when designing my quarantine TAR legs in Malaysia and had just seen S24 a few days earlier.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 06:09:19 PM »
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 05:41:32 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 12:13:51 AM
From the previous answers, I come up with a new question. Does the production always have a backup plan or two for a whole leg, just in case that they're unable to race there? I mean, how can they plan the whole logistics of a whole leg to another location if something happen so sudden?

I don't know if they can predict the Laos' landslide or the flooding in Philippines if they're already filming. :duno:

I wonder if TAR US uses past legs from international versions when this happens for reference. One of the Malaysian legs in S24 has a lot of tasks lifted from a leg in TAR Asia. Given the leg was likely a makeup for the Philippines flooding it made me make this connection. I stumbled upon it when designing my quarantine TAR legs in Malaysia and had just seen S24 a few days earlier.

Sri Lanka was also planned for one leg, and the RB was a recycled task from TARASIA
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 06:12:32 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 06:09:19 PM

Sri Lanka was also planned for one leg, and the RB was a recycled task from TARASIA

Was Italy only planned for one leg as well? The second leg in Italy in S24 is maybe one of the best of the season but the previous leg in Rome reeks of being a makeup leg.

Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Not only did they have to makeup for the Philippines legs but Id heard before that they had double legs in an African country cancelled that season too. Hence replacing them with a Sri Lanka and Rome leg turning those countries into double legs.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 07:04:08 PM »
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 06:12:32 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 06:09:19 PM

Sri Lanka was also planned for one leg, and the RB was a recycled task from TARASIA

Was Italy only planned for one leg as well? The second leg in Italy in S24 is maybe one of the best of the season but the previous leg in Rome reeks of being a makeup leg.

Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Not only did they have to makeup for the Philippines legs but Id heard before that they had double legs in an African country cancelled that season too. Hence replacing them with a Sri Lanka and Rome leg turning those countries into double legs.

Not sure about Rome.

Im 100% on Sri Lanka being 1 leg and Malaysia seemed like 1 leg too.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 07:29:19 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 07:04:08 PM
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 06:12:32 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 06:09:19 PM

Sri Lanka was also planned for one leg, and the RB was a recycled task from TARASIA

Was Italy only planned for one leg as well? The second leg in Italy in S24 is maybe one of the best of the season but the previous leg in Rome reeks of being a makeup leg.

Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Not only did they have to makeup for the Philippines legs but Id heard before that they had double legs in an African country cancelled that season too. Hence replacing them with a Sri Lanka and Rome leg turning those countries into double legs.

Not sure about Rome.

Im 100% on Sri Lanka being 1 leg and Malaysia seemed like 1 leg too.

So I'm guessing Sri Lanka 2 was the planned leg.

I also thought they had planned legs in Australia & (Ethiopia?, this was 100% spec), There's a good chance Seville was a replacement leg just by looking at the tasks.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 07:40:46 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 07:29:19 PM

So I'm guessing Sri Lanka 2 was the planned leg.

I also thought they had planned legs in Australia & (Ethiopia?, this was 100% spec), There's a good chance Seville was a replacement leg just by looking at the tasks.
[/quote]

Yeah Rome and Seville seem like total replacements. Of all the replacement legs that season /theorized replacement legs I liked Seville the most purely for getting to see Rachel get yeeted by the bulls around the streets of the city.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:51:32 PM »
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 07:40:46 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 07:29:19 PM

So I'm guessing Sri Lanka 2 was the planned leg.

I also thought they had planned legs in Australia & (Ethiopia?, this was 100% spec), There's a good chance Seville was a replacement leg just by looking at the tasks.

Yeah Rome and Seville seem like total replacements. Of all the replacement legs that season /theorized replacement legs I liked Seville the most purely for getting to see Rachel get yeeted by the bulls around the streets of the city.
[/quote]

I think Australia was fake. It was a user on RFF who was speculating. Don't think that was for 24.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 09:10:28 PM »
Move on from Season 24...

Season 2 had a planned leg in Argentina, but due to economic crisis at the time, it was moved to one of NZ legs.

Season 5 were planned to have legs in Turkey and Japan. Due to terrorist attack in Turkey and red tape scandal in Japan, those were moved to UAE and the Philippines legs.

Season 15 had half of the planned legs were affected by H1N1 swine flu pandemic. South Korea, the Balkans, Ghana were moved to Japan, Netherlands and Sweden legs, with the haybale RB from season 6 was an addition.
