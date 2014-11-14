Move on from Season 24...
Season 2 had a planned leg in Argentina, but due to economic crisis at the time, it was moved to one of NZ legs.
Season 5 were planned to have legs in Turkey and Japan. Due to terrorist attack in Turkey and red tape scandal in Japan, those were moved to UAE and the Philippines legs.
Season 15 had half of the planned legs were affected by H1N1 swine flu pandemic. South Korea, the Balkans, Ghana were moved to Japan, Netherlands and Sweden legs, with the haybale RB from season 6 was an addition.