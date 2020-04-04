In which case is the penalty executed on the spot and in which case at the pit stop?



For quitters, it's determined by this question, "".It's been streamlined and constantly fixed between seasons, although not perfect.Prime examples of on-site penalties ():TAR7's infamous Argentinian feast Roadblock-Romber, Ray & Deana, and Meredith & Gretchen at the time they opted to quit the task.TAR15 Globetrotters' Franz Roadblock- it was early in the leg and theirwith the other three teams would've been plausible.TAR31 Art & JJ's quit:when the border patrols decided to forfeit.Prime examples of transferred penalties to the Pit Stop ():TAR6 Hayden & Aaron's untimely proposal: this one is a one-off mainly because it was determined by logistics that the two teams were initially expected to be in the same penalty situation and. So both teams and crew had to leave regardless.TAR10 Kellie & Jamie's flaming arrows: they were thewhen they decided to call it a day.TAR17 Nick & Vicki's Detour quit: they were theat that time.TAR22 and 25's beachside Roadblocks: because the people who banded together to forfeit were, it was smarter to just give them the clue and battle for their spot in the next leg.For transportation and rule infractions, it's always been and will always be announced with plot twist "however"s at the Pit Stop.