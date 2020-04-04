« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race Questions  (Read 822563 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2425 on: April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM »
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2426 on: April 05, 2020, 12:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin

Jonathan Baker is like, the most memorable racer of all time.
Logged

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2427 on: April 05, 2020, 12:19:47 PM »
Quote
TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

It's interesting that this happened. I wonder if there are any other regulation in other countries that may have prohibited this.

Are there any other cases of the host being friends with any of the other first-time racers?
« Last Edit: April 05, 2020, 12:24:12 PM by Genius »
Logged

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2428 on: April 05, 2020, 12:28:12 PM »
Going back to the topic of richest racers before the race, we forgot about Jonathan Knight (TAR26), who was one of the members of New Kids On The Block.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2998
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2429 on: April 05, 2020, 12:53:11 PM »
Unsure if this had been asked or not, but what was the total distance covered by both of TAR22's legs in Bora Bora after they landed from Tahiti? I just want to understand just how short in travel it was.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online Kamineko

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2430 on: April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM »
I'm currently re-watching TAR24. In Leg 2, Mark & Mallory were first after the Roadblock but Mark left his backpack on the Roadblock location, thus costing them the race. I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?

Another question, at the starting of Leg 2, the departure order for Leg 2 for some teams differs with the placements from Leg 1 because some teams received time credits due to production. What are those time credit examples?
« Last Edit: April 27, 2020, 12:01:16 AM by Kamineko »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51323
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2431 on: April 27, 2020, 12:34:02 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2432 on: April 27, 2020, 12:45:07 AM »
Has it ever happened that the contestants and the crew happened to witness some incidents during the race? Parades, demonstrations, bomb attack, etc.
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Online Kamineko

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2433 on: April 27, 2020, 01:08:11 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2375
  • Simply the best.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2434 on: April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on April 27, 2020, 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!

I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2435 on: April 27, 2020, 03:19:27 AM »
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 27, 2020, 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!

I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

I'm wondering if the following case could be possible:

Team A allies with Team B. In one leg Team A finishes the final task in advance and tells Team B where the pitstop is. Team B asks a passenger (maybe a TAR fan) nearby to deliver team members' luggages to the pitstop (by taxi, for example) in order to lessen the weight. Once Team B finishes the final task,  the team runs to the pitstop without burden.

If it is acceptable, another question is that if the final clue asks teams to WALK to the pitstop, is the abovementioned tactic against the rule?   
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2436 on: April 27, 2020, 06:15:49 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

Reminds me of TAR 16 where Steve and Allie forgot to bring their backpacks after the detour on Seychelles, and the next leg, they were begging for some clothes to Louie & Michael, implying that they couldn't go back to the detour spot and get it back after the leg ended
Logged
what might have been

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51323
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2437 on: April 27, 2020, 01:50:57 PM »
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2998
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2438 on: April 27, 2020, 03:37:52 PM »
Quote from: SuperTux on April 27, 2020, 12:45:07 AM
Has it ever happened that the contestants and the crew happened to witness some incidents during the race? Parades, demonstrations, bomb attack, etc.
Season 1 had teams traveling out of Tunis to Rome and they were alerted of a Rome-Fiumicino airport worker strike that scattered teams to different airports before converging back again.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 602
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2439 on: April 28, 2020, 02:11:42 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

As other have written, Steve & Allie realized they had left their bags but decided to press on without them.
Once they got eliminated they were reunited wit their bags. It turned out that production had collected them.
But I do not think future racers should assume that this will always happen.
Logged

Online Kamineko

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2440 on: April 28, 2020, 02:26:32 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

Oh I think I understand now. If teams can take their belongings that are left somewhere in task location, all teams may take this advantage and we might see 11 teams running like they're in the final leg even in Leg 1. :lol:

But can they drop their bags somewhere in the vicinity of the Pit Stop mat so they get less weight while running to the Pit Stop? But assuming the infamous moment where Jonathan yelled at Victoria for carrying his backpack that he dropped on purpose while running to the Pit Stop in Berlin happened, I think they have to bring their belongings to the mat?
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1239
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2441 on: April 28, 2020, 05:14:38 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on April 28, 2020, 02:26:32 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

Oh I think I understand now. If teams can take their belongings that are left somewhere in task location, all teams may take this advantage and we might see 11 teams running like they're in the final leg even in Leg 1. :lol:

But can they drop their bags somewhere in the vicinity of the Pit Stop mat so they get less weight while running to the Pit Stop? But assuming the infamous moment where Jonathan yelled at Victoria for carrying his backpack that he dropped on purpose while running to the Pit Stop in Berlin happened, I think they have to bring their belongings to the mat?

You can drop bags if you're in sight of the matt.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2998
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2442 on: April 28, 2020, 08:32:09 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on April 28, 2020, 05:14:38 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 28, 2020, 02:26:32 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 27, 2020, 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

Oh I think I understand now. If teams can take their belongings that are left somewhere in task location, all teams may take this advantage and we might see 11 teams running like they're in the final leg even in Leg 1. :lol:

But can they drop their bags somewhere in the vicinity of the Pit Stop mat so they get less weight while running to the Pit Stop? But assuming the infamous moment where Jonathan yelled at Victoria for carrying his backpack that he dropped on purpose while running to the Pit Stop in Berlin happened, I think they have to bring their belongings to the mat?

You can drop bags if you're in sight of the matt.
Adding in the addition with self-driving legs where you may leave your belongings in the car if there is parking available on site at the Pit Stop location (season 9's twelve-legged foot race at the wilderness resort in Darwin, Australia, season 11's Guam visit with Fort Soledad).
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1239
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2443 on: May 22, 2020, 08:46:08 AM »
Ok so in an alternate world where Natalie & Nadiya find the wedding dress shop in Guangzhou earlier and aren't eliminated, who would be eliminated?

Would they eliminate Joey & Meghan as they were last to the pitstop or would Caroline & Jen be eliminated because after all the time credits were addressed they left the pitstop in last place. Surely they can't bring C & J out and say you're eliminated but it would be unfair to Joey & Meghan if they're eliminated them too due to production error. Or would they make it a non-elim with no penalty or something.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2998
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2444 on: May 22, 2020, 10:23:50 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on May 22, 2020, 08:46:08 AM
Ok so in an alternate world where Natalie & Nadiya find the wedding dress shop in Guangzhou earlier and aren't eliminated, who would be eliminated?

Would they eliminate Joey & Meghan as they were last to the pitstop or would Caroline & Jen be eliminated because after all the time credits were addressed they left the pitstop in last place. Surely they can't bring C & J out and say you're eliminated but it would be unfair to Joey & Meghan if they're eliminated them too due to production error. Or would they make it a non-elim with no penalty or something.
I'm pretty sure non-eliminations are settled and finalized before the race even begins. They've definitely done eliminations in the earlier seasons where they brought out the teams to go over what happened (the Heather & Eve "walk to the Pit Stop" comprehension where Eve played off arriving 1st via miracle). I would see Caroline & Jen, Joey & Meghan and Jess & John having to go through that, and ending up with Caroline & Jen eliminated because of the addressed issues from production.

It would've been better to see and acknowledge what happened because none of this season makes any sense.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2445 on: May 28, 2020, 07:34:20 PM »
In which case is the penalty executed on the spot and in which case at the pit stop?
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2998
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2446 on: May 28, 2020, 11:37:22 PM »
Quote from: SuperTux on May 28, 2020, 07:34:20 PM
In which case is the penalty executed on the spot and in which case at the pit stop?
For quitters, it's determined by this question, "Is it possible for the penalized team(s) to interfere with other teams? (YES/NO)".
It's been streamlined and constantly fixed between seasons, although not perfect.

Prime examples of on-site penalties (YES):
TAR7's infamous Argentinian feast Roadblock- Susan & Patrick and Debbie & Bianca were still behind Romber, Ray & Deana, and Meredith & Gretchen at the time they opted to quit the task.
TAR15 Globetrotters' Franz Roadblock- it was early in the leg and their likelihood to interfere with the other three teams would've been plausible.
TAR31 Art & JJ's quit: Rupert & Laura were still behind when the border patrols decided to forfeit.

Prime examples of transferred penalties to the Pit Stop (NO):
TAR6 Hayden & Aaron's untimely proposal: this one is a one-off mainly because it was determined by logistics that the two teams were initially expected to be in the same penalty situation and the Roadblock location was closing shop for the day. So both teams and crew had to leave regardless.
TAR10 Kellie & Jamie's flaming arrows: they were the last team left on the course when they decided to call it a day.
TAR17 Nick & Vicki's Detour quit: they were the last team at that time.
TAR22 and 25's beachside Roadblocks: because the people who banded together to forfeit were already in last, it was smarter to just give them the clue and battle for their spot in the next leg.

For transportation and rule infractions, it's always been and will always be announced with plot twist "however"s at the Pit Stop.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2085
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 03:14:26 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on May 22, 2020, 08:46:08 AM
Ok so in an alternate world where Natalie & Nadiya find the wedding dress shop in Guangzhou earlier and aren't eliminated, who would be eliminated?

Would they eliminate Joey & Meghan as they were last to the pitstop or would Caroline & Jen be eliminated because after all the time credits were addressed they left the pitstop in last place. Surely they can't bring C & J out and say you're eliminated but it would be unfair to Joey & Meghan if they're eliminated them too due to production error. Or would they make it a non-elim with no penalty or something.

I would like to know what the production error was.
Logged

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 08:33:45 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 28, 2020, 11:37:22 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on May 28, 2020, 07:34:20 PM
In which case is the penalty executed on the spot and in which case at the pit stop?
For quitters, it's determined by this question, "Is it possible for the penalized team(s) to interfere with other teams? (YES/NO)".
It's been streamlined and constantly fixed between seasons, although not perfect.

Prime examples of on-site penalties (YES):
TAR7's infamous Argentinian feast Roadblock- Susan & Patrick and Debbie & Bianca were still behind Romber, Ray & Deana, and Meredith & Gretchen at the time they opted to quit the task.
TAR15 Globetrotters' Franz Roadblock- it was early in the leg and their likelihood to interfere with the other three teams would've been plausible.
TAR31 Art & JJ's quit: Rupert & Laura were still behind when the border patrols decided to forfeit.

Prime examples of transferred penalties to the Pit Stop (NO):
TAR6 Hayden & Aaron's untimely proposal: this one is a one-off mainly because it was determined by logistics that the two teams were initially expected to be in the same penalty situation and the Roadblock location was closing shop for the day. So both teams and crew had to leave regardless.
TAR10 Kellie & Jamie's flaming arrows: they were the last team left on the course when they decided to call it a day.
TAR17 Nick & Vicki's Detour quit: they were the last team at that time.
TAR22 and 25's beachside Roadblocks: because the people who banded together to forfeit were already in last, it was smarter to just give them the clue and battle for their spot in the next leg.

For transportation and rule infractions, it's always been and will always be announced with plot twist "however"s at the Pit Stop.

I get it. Thanks!
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 