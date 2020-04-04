Quote from: Declive on April 27, 2020, 01:22:39 AM



I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff



They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.



Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in. Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.



Once you check in, that's it.



Oh I think I understand now. If teams can take their belongings that are left somewhere in task location, all teams may take this advantage and we might see 11 teams running like they're in the final leg even in Leg 1.But can they drop their bags somewhere in the vicinity of the Pit Stop mat so they get less weight while running to the Pit Stop? But assuming the infamous moment where Jonathan yelled at Victoria for carrying his backpack that he dropped on purpose while running to the Pit Stop in Berlin happened, I think they have to bring their belongings to the mat?