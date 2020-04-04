« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2425 on: April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin
Genius

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2426 on: April 05, 2020, 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin

Jonathan Baker is like, the most memorable racer of all time.
Genius

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2427 on: April 05, 2020, 12:19:47 PM
Quote
TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

It's interesting that this happened. I wonder if there are any other regulation in other countries that may have prohibited this.

Are there any other cases of the host being friends with any of the other first-time racers?
Genius

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2428 on: April 05, 2020, 12:28:12 PM
Going back to the topic of richest racers before the race, we forgot about Jonathan Knight (TAR26), who was one of the members of New Kids On The Block.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2429 on: April 05, 2020, 12:53:11 PM
Unsure if this had been asked or not, but what was the total distance covered by both of TAR22's legs in Bora Bora after they landed from Tahiti? I just want to understand just how short in travel it was.
Kamineko

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2430 on: April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I'm currently re-watching TAR24. In Leg 2, Mark & Mallory were first after the Roadblock but Mark left his backpack on the Roadblock location, thus costing them the race. I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?

Another question, at the starting of Leg 2, the departure order for Leg 2 for some teams differs with the placements from Leg 1 because some teams received time credits due to production. What are those time credit examples?
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.
SuperTux

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 12:45:07 AM
Has it ever happened that the contestants and the crew happened to witness some incidents during the race? Parades, demonstrations, bomb attack, etc.
Kamineko

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!
Declive

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2434 on: Yesterday at 01:22:39 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!

I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff
SuperTux

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2435 on: Yesterday at 03:19:27 AM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 01:22:39 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!

I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

I'm wondering if the following case could be possible:

Team A allies with Team B. In one leg Team A finishes the final task in advance and tells Team B where the pitstop is. Team B asks a passenger (maybe a TAR fan) nearby to deliver team members' luggages to the pitstop (by taxi, for example) in order to lessen the weight. Once Team B finishes the final task,  the team runs to the pitstop without burden.

If it is acceptable, another question is that if the final clue asks teams to WALK to the pitstop, is the abovementioned tactic against the rule?   
elthemagnifico

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 06:15:49 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 26, 2020, 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

Reminds me of TAR 16 where Steve and Allie forgot to bring their backpacks after the detour on Seychelles, and the next leg, they were begging for some clothes to Louie & Michael, implying that they couldn't go back to the detour spot and get it back after the leg ended
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2437 on: Yesterday at 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2438 on: Yesterday at 03:37:52 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on Yesterday at 12:45:07 AM
Has it ever happened that the contestants and the crew happened to witness some incidents during the race? Parades, demonstrations, bomb attack, etc.
Season 1 had teams traveling out of Tunis to Rome and they were alerted of a Rome-Fiumicino airport worker strike that scattered teams to different airports before converging back again.
maf

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2439 on: Today at 02:11:42 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

As other have written, Steve & Allie realized they had left their bags but decided to press on without them.
Once they got eliminated they were reunited wit their bags. It turned out that production had collected them.
But I do not think future racers should assume that this will always happen.
Kamineko

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2440 on: Today at 02:26:32 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 01:50:57 PM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 01:22:39 AM


I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff

They have to have a passport to check in. So that's true for that.

Anything else is optional. You can go back or leave it, usually your choice BEFORE you check in.  Remember when Mark (newly paired with Mallory) left his backpack? Mallory said leave it, he refused, led directly to their early elim.

Once you check in, that's it.

Oh I think I understand now. If teams can take their belongings that are left somewhere in task location, all teams may take this advantage and we might see 11 teams running like they're in the final leg even in Leg 1. :lol:

But can they drop their bags somewhere in the vicinity of the Pit Stop mat so they get less weight while running to the Pit Stop? But assuming the infamous moment where Jonathan yelled at Victoria for carrying his backpack that he dropped on purpose while running to the Pit Stop in Berlin happened, I think they have to bring their belongings to the mat?
