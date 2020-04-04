I'm currently re-watching TAR24. In Leg 2, Mark & Mallory were first after the Roadblock but Mark left his backpack on the Roadblock location, thus costing them the race. I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Another question, at the starting of Leg 2, the departure order for Leg 2 for some teams differs with the placements from Leg 1 because some teams received time credits due to production. What are those time credit examples?