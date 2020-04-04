« previous next »
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 05, 2020, 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on April 04, 2020, 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin

Jonathan Baker is like, the most memorable racer of all time.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 05, 2020, 12:19:47 PM
Quote
TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

It's interesting that this happened. I wonder if there are any other regulation in other countries that may have prohibited this.

Are there any other cases of the host being friends with any of the other first-time racers?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 05, 2020, 12:28:12 PM
Going back to the topic of richest racers before the race, we forgot about Jonathan Knight (TAR26), who was one of the members of New Kids On The Block.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
April 05, 2020, 12:53:11 PM
Unsure if this had been asked or not, but what was the total distance covered by both of TAR22's legs in Bora Bora after they landed from Tahiti? I just want to understand just how short in travel it was.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Yesterday at 11:49:15 PM
I'm currently re-watching TAR24. In Leg 2, Mark & Mallory were first after the Roadblock but Mark left his backpack on the Roadblock location, thus costing them the race. I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?

Another question, at the starting of Leg 2, the departure order for Leg 2 for some teams differs with the placements from Leg 1 because some teams received time credits due to production. What are those time credit examples?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 12:45:07 AM
Has it ever happened that the contestants and the crew happened to witness some incidents during the race? Parades, demonstrations, bomb attack, etc.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 01:22:39 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Today at 01:08:11 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 12:34:02 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 11:49:15 PM
I wonder if after teams check in to the Pit Stop (of course with the passport in their hands), they are allowed to go back to a task location or ask someone to pick up something they left there?



Nope.

So once they left their things somewhere in the leg and checked in, their things are officially "lost"? :o

Thanks, peach!

I think in that case they are unable to check in and must go back to get their stuff
