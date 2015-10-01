« previous next »
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 03:14:48 PM »
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on Yesterday at 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin

Jonathan Baker is like, the most memorable racer of all time.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 12:19:47 PM »
Quote
TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

It's interesting that this happened. I wonder if there are any other regulation in other countries that may have prohibited this.

Are there any other cases of the host being friends with any of the other first-time racers?
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 12:28:12 PM »
Going back to the topic of richest racers before the race, we forgot about Jonathan Knight (TAR26), who was one of the members of New Kids On The Block.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 12:53:11 PM »
Unsure if this had been asked or not, but what was the total distance covered by both of TAR22's legs in Bora Bora after they landed from Tahiti? I just want to understand just how short in travel it was.
