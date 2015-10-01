« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 03:14:48 PM
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:16:10 PM
Hubickichibi:
Oh many rich people play survivor, russell hantz is one of them, wait was victoria's husband, the most violent racer ever on tarus, forgot his name, can be considered among the richest ever? i mean he got ferrari or sumthin

Jonathan Baker is like, the most memorable racer of all time.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2427 on: Today at 12:19:47 PM
TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

It's interesting that this happened. I wonder if there are any other regulation in other countries that may have prohibited this.

Are there any other cases of the host being friends with any of the other first-time racers?
