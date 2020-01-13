« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race Questions
January 13, 2020, 05:48:37 PM
Quote from: Zack. on January 13, 2020, 06:20:22 AM
I can't remember if the first flight to Chile (Jordeff was on this as were other teams) in TAR16 was grounded or just canceled; I know they ended up on the second flight with all other teams.

The first flight on the S16 premiere had a mechanical problem, and the teams were rebooked onto the second flight.

Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

The only other emergency landing I can think of is when Tammy & Victor's flight to Romania was diverted back to Munich after a midair mechanical problem.
stunami

Re: Amazing Race Questions
January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
January 14, 2020, 05:33:40 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?

I'm wondering this as well.
Maanca

Re: Amazing Race Questions
January 15, 2020, 02:19:38 AM
Quote from: G.B. on January 14, 2020, 05:33:40 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?

I'm wondering this as well.

I'm vaguely remembering something posted during filming, it was either Season 6 or 7 but I can't remember where to find it. Supposedly someone was on a flight with a racer having a medical incident, never said who it was. It never aired, of course.

Is that what you're referring to?
Linda BC2

Re: Amazing Race Questions
January 15, 2020, 08:41:54 PM
Wasnt it season 6 of TARC before going to Salt Spring Island and a member of a female team had an allergic reaction? Nothing confirmed though, I think one poster mentioned it.
BritishTARFan

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 11, 2020, 03:40:49 PM
This has probably been answered.

So I was rewatching S18, So I remembered Kent & Vixen missed their flight because they went the wrong way. The flight took off at 9:50am, what I never realised was that K & V departed at 11:33pm!

Does anyone know how far away they drove from the airport in order for it to take them over 10 hours to drive instead of 1h45mins.
Genius

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 12, 2020, 03:43:30 AM
For the past few months, I have been watching celebrities race on The Amazing Race China, and the thought on my mind was which racers were the richest before the race even started.

Now, I am watching TAR China 3, and I think the richest are Kenneth Fok and Guo Jingjing. His family's net worth are in the eleven digits (>$20B), and for the couple, it would be in the few billions. 


http://en.people.cn/90779/8380275.html
https://www.networthlist.org/guo-jingjing-net-worth-245261
http://www.yokohamawomensmarathon.com/guo-yu-youdao-kenneth-fok-worth-billions-from-female-powder-accompany-a-wife-home/
https://www.asiaone.com/print/News/Latest%2BNews/Diva/Story/A1Story20121210-388784.html


Keep in mind that Guo Jingjing is the 3rd highest paid athlete from China ever, just behind fellow TAR China 3 contestant Liu Xiang.


Not sure about the US version and the versions from other countries that cast "regular" people. It would be good to know.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 12, 2020, 09:51:07 AM
Quote from: Genius on March 12, 2020, 03:43:30 AM
For the past few months, I have been watching celebrities race on The Amazing Race China, and the thought on my mind was which racers were the richest before the race even started.

Now, I am watching TAR China 3, and I think the richest are Kenneth Fok and Guo Jingjing. His family's net worth are in the eleven digits (>$20B), and for the couple, it would be in the few billions. 


http://en.people.cn/90779/8380275.html
https://www.networthlist.org/guo-jingjing-net-worth-245261
http://www.yokohamawomensmarathon.com/guo-yu-youdao-kenneth-fok-worth-billions-from-female-powder-accompany-a-wife-home/
https://www.asiaone.com/print/News/Latest%2BNews/Diva/Story/A1Story20121210-388784.html


Keep in mind that Guo Jingjing is the 3rd highest paid athlete from China ever, just behind fellow TAR China 3 contestant Liu Xiang.


Not sure about the US version and the versions from other countries that cast "regular" people. It would be good to know.
I would think Bethany Hamilton would be the wealthiest in income cast for the U.S. version. She's written books with her mother about her shark attack experience and happy-go-lucky lifestyle. She has income from pro surfing from competitions and sponsorships. Soul Surfer the movie was made about her life story which she helped out with by casting her starring role, and she guest-starred in other TV shows and talk show tapings prior to the Race all throughout the 2000s.

In fact, Race should be considered a minor thing Bethany and her husband have accomplished.

Besides that, maybe Maria & Tiffany from poker tournaments.
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 12, 2020, 03:47:11 PM
Bethany and Amber are the only two people I can think of who were recognized by locals while on the Race. (on the American version)
Genius

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 12, 2020, 11:16:31 PM
Quote from: G.B. on March 12, 2020, 03:47:11 PM
Bethany and Amber are the only two people I can think of who were recognized by locals while on the Race. (on the American version)

I would have recognized the TAR31 crew if I had moved my holiday earlier when they were filming in Laos.  (but I am not a local.) :d025:

Let's not forget neobie recognizing Margie and Luke at the airport.  :lol:
nrh2110

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 14, 2020, 04:17:23 AM
Pretty sure Charla and Mirna were recognized in TAR11 in Kuala Lumpur
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 14, 2020, 02:07:06 PM
And keep in mind that we only see what they show.

NOT SHOWN does NOT mean NOT SEEN.  :d025:
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 14, 2020, 04:38:48 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on March 14, 2020, 04:17:23 AM
Pretty sure Charla and Mirna were recognized in TAR11 in Kuala Lumpur
Yes, the "cookie monster" Detour. :funny:
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 14, 2020, 06:02:00 PM
For the record, I was talking about being recognized for their OWN notoriety, not because they are/were on The Amazing Race. Amber was recognized because she was on Survivor, and Bethany was recognized because of her story and/or movie. Are there any other cases of THAT?
Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 05:17:36 AM
Poke poke poke team was recognized by their fan, thats why every teams know they were pro poker
Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 05:20:48 AM
Quote from: G.B. on March 14, 2020, 06:02:00 PM
For the record, I was talking about being recognized for their OWN notoriety, not because they are/were on The Amazing Race. Amber was recognized because she was on Survivor, and Bethany was recognized because of her story and/or movie. Are there any other cases of THAT?

Oh u mean like john rocker from survivor del sur? let me think about it
Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 06:41:58 AM
Oh i got one
S16 we have miss usa (or teen usa?) who was ridiculed by some of the teams, for something she said on the stage
Lemontail

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 08:02:49 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on March 15, 2020, 06:41:58 AM
Oh i got one
S16 we have miss usa (or teen usa?) who was ridiculed by some of the teams, for something she said on the stage

Yeah, something about Americans being unable to locate US or read maps, but then she somehow relates to helping Africans or talking about Iraq War to Americans being unable to read basic mapping techniques. That's Caite Upton, Miss Teen South Carolina.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 08:16:31 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on March 15, 2020, 06:41:58 AM
Oh i got one
S16 we have miss usa (or teen usa?) who was ridiculed by some of the teams, for something she said on the stage
Brent & Caite, the very obnoxious "Where is her tiara?" comment by Carol & Brandy.

I also recognized Joey Chestnut immediately because I was looking up competitive eating one time way before season 30 and saw his hot dog-eating record with a photo of his win.
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 03:49:39 PM
It's hilarious that nobody understands what I'm asking for, but w/e it's fine. LOL :P
Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 15, 2020, 07:15:01 PM
Quote from: Lemontail on March 15, 2020, 08:02:49 AM
Yeah, something about Americans being unable to locate US or read maps, but then she somehow relates to helping Africans or talking about Iraq War to Americans being

unable to read basic mapping techniques. That's Caite Upton, Miss Teen South Carolina.

Oh thats all about? i never understand why before this, its not a big deal after all

Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 15, 2020, 08:16:31 AM
Brent & Caite, the very obnoxious "Where is her tiara?" comment by Carol & Brandy.

I also recognized Joey Chestnut immediately because I was looking up competitive eating one time way before season 30 and saw his hot dog-eating record with a photo of

his win.

Now that u mention it, almost everybody in that park know who cyborg marine cody & jess were
i also recognised NBA team just bcoz i have their cards, well strung is musicians so they already somewhat famous
rob & amber of course prince & princess of reality tv at that moment, nkotb member on S26 is also famous, of course tyler & korey famous on youtube, brooke & rob is famous wrestlers and oh corinne have notorious reputation on survivor gabon

Quote from: G.B. on March 15, 2020, 03:49:39 PM
It's hilarious that nobody understands what I'm asking for, but w/e it's fine. LOL :P

well all i mention before are qualified, they are famous before they play on TAR
also beekman boys & power doctors from S23 had their own reality tv before they are on TAR
chippendales are famous among the girls
all BB cast also famous, especially the one who is very notorious bitchin alot on all her seasons, not allowed to say her name
globetrotters, NFL teams famous among sport goers
and country angels maybe the most famous of all
Zack.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 16, 2020, 09:25:14 PM
Quote from: G.B. on March 14, 2020, 06:02:00 PM
For the record, I was talking about being recognized for their OWN notoriety, not because they are/were on The Amazing Race. Amber was recognized because she was on Survivor, and Bethany was recognized because of her story and/or movie. Are there any other cases of THAT?

Weren't some of the Youtube teams from TAR28 (definitely Tyler & Korey and I think Zach & Rachel) mobbed by fans en route from Colombia to Switzerland?
elthemagnifico

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 21, 2020, 07:20:43 AM
Gonna ask, which TAR season that have Seattle as the final city/destination, besides TAR 3?
Jimmer

Re: Amazing Race Questions
March 21, 2020, 08:57:56 AM
None, Season 3 is the only instance.
Linda BC2

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 05:32:18 PM
In regards to "which racers were the richest before the race even started" question earlier in this thread. Here are my thoughts.

Not TAR but Survivor - Lisa Welchel, "Blair" from The Facts of Life, singer, speaker and author.

For TAR Canada Season 1 there was Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod, well known for their Canadian tv spots "Body Break". Vanessa Morgan was the lead in "My Babysitter's a Vampire" and now of "Toni Topaz" Riverdale.

TAR Canada 2 - Rex Harrington was a professional ballet dancer and tv actor, judge on Canada's version of "So you think you can dance".

TAR Canada 3 had UFC mixed martial artist Elias Theodorou, footballer Nicholas "Nic" La Monaca and former CFL player Neil Lumsden. (not that I watch sports lol)

TAR Canada 4 had actress and Mrs. Universe 2015 winner Ashley Callingbull-Burnham, and Big Brother Canada 1 house guests Jillian MacLaughlin and Emmett Blois.

TAR Canada 6 had Olympic bronze medalist in skeleton Mellisa Hollingsworth. (A teammate of host Jon Montgomery too)

TAR Canada 7 had Lethwei World Champion Dave Leduc and his wife writer, actress, and model Irina Terehova (they were very controversial); Olympic hurdler Sarah Wells and teammate Olympic sprinter Sam Effah.
