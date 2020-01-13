Yeah, something about Americans being unable to locate US or read maps, but then she somehow relates to helping Africans or talking about Iraq War to Americans being



unable to read basic mapping techniques. That's Caite Upton, Miss Teen South Carolina.



Brent & Caite, the very obnoxious "Where is her tiara?" comment by Carol & Brandy.



I also recognized Joey Chestnut immediately because I was looking up competitive eating one time way before season 30 and saw his hot dog-eating record with a photo of



his win.



It's hilarious that nobody understands what I'm asking for, but w/e it's fine. LOL



Oh thats all about? i never understand why before this, its not a big deal after allNow that u mention it, almost everybody in that park know who cyborg marine cody & jess werei also recognised NBA team just bcoz i have their cards, well strung is musicians so they already somewhat famousrob & amber of course prince & princess of reality tv at that moment, nkotb member on S26 is also famous, of course tyler & korey famous on youtube, brooke & rob is famous wrestlers and oh corinne have notorious reputation on survivor gabonwell all i mention before are qualified, they are famous before they play on TARalso beekman boys & power doctors from S23 had their own reality tv before they are on TARchippendales are famous among the girlsall BB cast also famous, especially the one who is very notorious bitchin alot on all her seasons, not allowed to say her nameglobetrotters, NFL teams famous among sport goersand country angels maybe the most famous of all