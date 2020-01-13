For the past few months, I have been watching celebrities race on The Amazing Race China, and the thought on my mind was which racers were the richest before the race even started.Now, I am watching TAR China 3, and I think the richest are Kenneth Fok and Guo Jingjing. His family's net worth are in the eleven digits (>$20B), and for the couple, it would be in the few billions.Keep in mind that Guo Jingjing is the 3rd highest paid athlete from China ever, just behind fellow TAR China 3 contestant Liu Xiang.Not sure about the US version and the versions from other countries that cast "regular" people. It would be good to know.