Quote from: Zack. on January 13, 2020, 06:20:22 AM
I can't remember if the first flight to Chile (Jordeff was on this as were other teams) in TAR16 was grounded or just canceled; I know they ended up on the second flight with all other teams.

The first flight on the S16 premiere had a mechanical problem, and the teams were rebooked onto the second flight.

Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

The only other emergency landing I can think of is when Tammy & Victor's flight to Romania was diverted back to Munich after a midair mechanical problem.
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?
Quote from: stunami on January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?

I'm wondering this as well.
Quote from: G.B. on January 14, 2020, 05:33:40 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.

In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.

I don't remember that, who was it?

I'm wondering this as well.

I'm vaguely remembering something posted during filming, it was either Season 6 or 7 but I can't remember where to find it. Supposedly someone was on a flight with a racer having a medical incident, never said who it was. It never aired, of course.

Is that what you're referring to?
Wasnt it season 6 of TARC before going to Salt Spring Island and a member of a female team had an allergic reaction? Nothing confirmed though, I think one poster mentioned it.
