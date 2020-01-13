Quote from: stunami on January 13, 2020, 08:21:50 PM Quote from: Leafsfan on January 12, 2020, 09:40:22 PM Quote from: G.B. on January 12, 2020, 04:09:58 AM Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.



In one of the Canadian seasons, a racer had a medical emergency, not sure if that required a stopover.



I don't remember that, who was it?



I'm wondering this as well.



I'm vaguely remembering something posted during filming, it was either Season 6 or 7 but I can't remember where to find it. Supposedly someone was on a flight with a racer having a medical incident, never said who it was. It never aired, of course.Is that what you're referring to?