I can't remember if the first flight to Chile (Jordeff was on this as were other teams) in TAR16 was grounded or just canceled; I know they ended up on the second flight with all other teams.



Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.



The first flight on the S16 premiere had a mechanical problem, and the teams were rebooked onto the second flight.The only other emergency landing I can think of is when Tammy & Victor's flight to Romania was diverted back to Munich after a midair mechanical problem.