What if the yielded/u-turned team intentionally skip the yield/u-turn punishment?Such a rare occasion i know , but maybe at a moment a team would be literally in this case
How are pit stop greeters chosen?
Quote from: Lemontail on August 15, 2019, 08:52:53 AMHas any team that is basically ''workhorse female partner, useless male partner'' ever appeared in any of the Race iterations?Adam & Rebeeca (S6)Ron & Chris (S12, 18)Margie & Luke (S14, 18, and I don't agree them for 24)Nick & Vicki (S17)Shamir & Sara (S29)
Has any team that is basically ''workhorse female partner, useless male partner'' ever appeared in any of the Race iterations?
For TAR US only, in a leg with Head to head, one team faces a flight drama/injury or losing passport, what would happen for second to last team
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PMHow are pit stop greeters chosen?Random dude they could grab, like that barber in far corner of Taj mahal
Quote from: Hubickichibi on October 06, 2019, 07:59:50 PMQuote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PMHow are pit stop greeters chosen?Random dude they could grab, like that barber in far corner of Taj mahal Gardener maybe??
Quote from: toanglobal on October 03, 2019, 09:40:09 PMFor TAR US only, in a leg with Head to head, one team faces a flight drama/injury or losing passport, what would happen for second to last teamI would assume they'd have to wait for as long as the last team arrived at that point. It's unfair and a loophole, but that's just the name and description of the task.
1. Was there team who was NELed 3 or more times? 2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?And Lucy & Emilia from the Australian version for sure unless I'm missing a team.
2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 24, 2019, 10:46:43 AMQuote from: I ♥ TAR on November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?And Lucy & Emilia from the Australian version for sure unless I'm missing a team.Yeah, Lucy & Emilia came to my mind too because they got 4 back to back last/2nd to last placements right at the beginning. But actually they had "only" 6 last/2nd to last placements compared to Kami & Karli and Josh & Brent who got 7. So I wonder if there is another team who got 7 or more?
