Offline elthemagnifico

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2375 on: August 18, 2019, 12:02:36 PM »
What if the yielded/u-turned team intentionally skip the yield/u-turn punishment?

Such a rare occasion i know :funny:, but maybe at a moment a team would be literally in this case
Offline Maanca

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2376 on: August 18, 2019, 12:09:01 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on August 18, 2019, 12:02:36 PM
What if the yielded/u-turned team intentionally skip the yield/u-turn punishment?

Such a rare occasion i know :funny:, but maybe at a moment a team would be literally in this case

That happened once in Canada. One got injured on the Roadblock and therefore they couldn't finish either Detour. They were already last, so whatever the penalty would have been never got mentioned.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2377 on: August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PM »
How are pit stop greeters chosen?
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2378 on: August 30, 2019, 08:44:06 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PM
How are pit stop greeters chosen?
Local casting agencies, guides, people who work at the Pit Stop location, people from production who knows a guy (Phil's dad in season 13 :waves:).
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2379 on: September 11, 2019, 08:49:21 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on August 17, 2019, 05:58:28 PM
Quote from: Lemontail on August 15, 2019, 08:52:53 AM
Has any team that is basically ''workhorse female partner, useless male partner'' ever appeared in any of the Race iterations?
Adam & Rebeeca (S6)
Ron & Chris (S12, 18)
Margie & Luke (S14, 18, and I don't agree them for 24)
Nick & Vicki (S17)
Shamir & Sara (S29)
Terence & Sarah from season 13 to a degree.
Offline toanglobal

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2380 on: October 03, 2019, 09:40:09 PM »
For TAR US only, in a leg with Head to head, one team faces a flight drama/injury or losing passport, what would happen for second to last team
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2381 on: October 05, 2019, 10:26:04 AM »
Quote from: toanglobal on October 03, 2019, 09:40:09 PM
For TAR US only, in a leg with Head to head, one team faces a flight drama/injury or losing passport, what would happen for second to last team
I would assume they'd have to wait for as long as the last team arrived at that point. It's unfair and a loophole, but that's just the name and description of the task.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2382 on: October 06, 2019, 07:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PM
How are pit stop greeters chosen?

Random dude they could grab, like that barber in far corner of Taj mahal
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2383 on: October 08, 2019, 10:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on October 06, 2019, 07:59:50 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PM
How are pit stop greeters chosen?

Random dude they could grab, like that barber in far corner of Taj mahal

Gardener maybe?? ???
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2384 on: October 08, 2019, 08:56:02 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 08, 2019, 10:19:46 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on October 06, 2019, 07:59:50 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 18, 2019, 10:20:51 PM
How are pit stop greeters chosen?

Random dude they could grab, like that barber in far corner of Taj mahal

Gardener maybe?? ???

Nope, barber in far corner of Taj mahal
Offline G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2385 on: October 09, 2019, 05:52:45 PM »
The gardener was TAR13
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2386 on: October 10, 2019, 02:40:27 AM »
loved that one!
Offline toanglobal

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2387 on: October 22, 2019, 03:24:37 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 05, 2019, 10:26:04 AM
Quote from: toanglobal on October 03, 2019, 09:40:09 PM
For TAR US only, in a leg with Head to head, one team faces a flight drama/injury or losing passport, what would happen for second to last team
I would assume they'd have to wait for as long as the last team arrived at that point. It's unfair and a loophole, but that's just the name and description of the task.
In Israel if one team were injured in face-off tasks this tasks would be canceled, but the injury team still received 15 minutes penalty, it occured two times in HMLM 4 (leg 4 & 7)
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2388 on: November 23, 2019, 02:32:51 AM »
I wonder why dont they just smudge off the camera dudes, so they can show us more scenes
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2389 on: November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM »
1. Was there team who was NELed 3 or more times?

2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?

Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2390 on: November 24, 2019, 10:46:43 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM
1. Was there team who was NELed 3 or more times?

2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?
Joe & Bill received non-eliminations three separate times in their two seasons combined.

And Lucy & Emilia from the Australian version for sure unless I'm missing a team.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2391 on: November 24, 2019, 11:38:32 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 24, 2019, 10:46:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM
2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?
And Lucy & Emilia from the Australian version for sure unless I'm missing a team.

Yeah, Lucy & Emilia came to my mind too because they got 4 back to back last/2nd to last placements right at the beginning.

But actually they had "only" 6 last/2nd to last placements compared to Kami & Karli and Josh & Brent who got 7.

So I wonder if there is another team who got 7 or more?
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2392 on: December 04, 2019, 02:16:35 AM »
This is not a mystery, but maybe the deepest secret in TAR franchise, and if u are a superfans must know this one:
how many person per team as they compete around the world?
Offline toanglobal

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2393 on: December 09, 2019, 09:11:29 PM »
For HMLM 7 leg 3 if Eyal & Sid voted to yield Ariel & Karin instead of Ben & Ran, we would have 11-way tie yield, what would happen later.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HaMerotz_LaMillion_7 
Offline Karpov617

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2394 on: December 21, 2019, 09:43:40 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 24, 2019, 11:38:32 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 24, 2019, 10:46:43 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 23, 2019, 12:05:23 PM
2. Which team got most last and 2nd to last placements?
And Lucy & Emilia from the Australian version for sure unless I'm missing a team.

Yeah, Lucy & Emilia came to my mind too because they got 4 back to back last/2nd to last placements right at the beginning.

But actually they had "only" 6 last/2nd to last placements compared to Kami & Karli and Josh & Brent who got 7.

So I wonder if there is another team who got 7 or more?

As for the English-language versions - Josh & Brent, Kami & Karli, and Terri & Henry (Asia 2) all have 7 bottom-2 placings (if you count the pit stop in Fukuoka as a separate leg). But in career totals - Flight Time & Big Easy have 9 (most of a team), and Rachel Reilly has 10 (most of a single racer)!
Offline G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 04:09:58 AM »
Have there been any emergency landings while on airplanes in the history of TAR? The only one I can think of off the top of my head is the TAR18 premiere, where it was a medical emergency requiring a stopover in Hawaii.
