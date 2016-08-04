« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)  (Read 109456 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 98
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #150 on: August 04, 2016, 07:36:45 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on August 03, 2016, 01:32:33 PM
:welcome: tatasport!

And thank you!! With TARasia starting any day We will be needing a lot of help in spoiler land!

Thank you very much! :) It'll be a pleasure for me to follow so :)
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #151 on: August 12, 2016, 05:43:38 AM »
Just to let you people know, I can speak a LITTLE bit of Italian and a LITTLE bit of Japanese. Learnt them in school...
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #152 on: August 12, 2016, 05:48:26 AM »
I also dabble in Spanish! I can read better than I can speak so that'll benefit us if it's just an article or something  :wohoo:
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #153 on: August 12, 2016, 05:55:11 AM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on August 12, 2016, 05:48:26 AM
I also dabble in Spanish! I can read better than I can speak so that'll benefit us if it's just an article or something  :wohoo:

Haha, same!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1184
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #154 on: August 13, 2016, 03:15:19 AM »
This year I'm going to start learning Mandarin so I may be help in the future  :conf:
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #155 on: August 13, 2016, 06:10:06 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on August 13, 2016, 03:15:19 AM
This year I'm going to start learning Mandarin so I may be help in the future  :conf:

Good luck! I learnt it in school last year for 6 months! I still don't know how to say hello and goodbye...  :(
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1184
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #156 on: August 13, 2016, 06:16:23 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on August 13, 2016, 06:10:06 AM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on August 13, 2016, 03:15:19 AM
This year I'm going to start learning Mandarin so I may be help in the future  :conf:

Good luck! I learnt it in school last year for 6 months! I still don't know how to say hello and goodbye...  :(

Oh no  :funny:
Logged

Offline ornaciawasrobbed

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #157 on: December 29, 2016, 10:11:23 PM »
If there's ever a surprise Japanese edition of The Amazing Race, I've got you covered.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1272
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #158 on: August 15, 2017, 07:57:41 PM »
I'd like to bring this up again in the hopes that someone is out there. Can anyone here speak Arabic?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #159 on: August 16, 2017, 01:02:07 AM »
I can translate Italian for you!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1272
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Languages of TAR: Translators needed :)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:54:20 PM »
So, do we have anyone around here who speaks Hindi?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 