Rewatching Season 5 for the first time in about 8 or 9 years, and I just gotta say, Bob and Joyce don't seem to get enough love! They had very little airtime but they were such a competent team, finishing 4th, 5th, 4th in the first 3 Legs. Not bad for an older team. And their elimination was just down to bad luck with being booked on business instead of economy by mistake.



They definitely could've lasted another 2 or 3 legs for definite had they survived. Just a shame because they seem like a totally forgotten team. I wonder if they're still together or what they're doing now?



Totally agree, just watched S5 again a month or two ago. They were really trying to show people what an older couple can do, like how pleased they were to get to the boat first in Uruguay. The oldest team on their season but FAR from the weakest.It always made me laugh that their part of the intro credits was them sitting in front of a computer with a picture of them on the screen since they were an "internet dating couple."Totally underrated and largely forgotten, sadly.As for where are they now? There are travel testimonials on a golf website from Bob and Joyce suggesting they got married at some point since Joyce is listed as "Joyce Nicolo-Barron," adopting Bob's last name. Bob has a facebook with almost no info aside from some pictures he was tagged in back in 2011. Joyce's internet presence is also scarce with a twitter with a single tweet from 2017. According to her Linkedin she still works as a medical administrator with the same practice she was with during her time on the race.I also found this story of how Bob proposed in 2005:"On Dec. 13, 2005, Joyce came home, groceries in hand, to find Bob in the tux he had purchased in Thailand, surrounded by flowers and candles.I said, Whats going on? He said, Put the groceries down.  He proposed with a three-stone emerald-cut diamond ring."