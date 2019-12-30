« previous next »
« Reply #825 on: December 30, 2019, 10:14:27 PM »
Just recently (and I know I am late to the party) found out Romber and the first half of the Twinnies are competing on the upcoming season of Survivor! I might actually watch that season depending on whether I feel like it or not, but kudos for old-school versus new-school Racers particularly! :tup:
« Reply #826 on: January 22, 2020, 06:33:13 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 30, 2019, 10:14:27 PM
Just recently (and I know I am late to the party) found out Romber and the first half of the Twinnies are competing on the upcoming season of Survivor! I might actually watch that season depending on whether I feel like it or not, but kudos for old-school versus new-school Racers particularly! :tup:

And Ethan is on as well! #goTAR!
« Reply #827 on: January 25, 2020, 03:11:27 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 22, 2020, 06:33:13 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 30, 2019, 10:14:27 PM
Just recently (and I know I am late to the party) found out Romber and the first half of the Twinnies are competing on the upcoming season of Survivor! I might actually watch that season depending on whether I feel like it or not, but kudos for old-school versus new-school Racers particularly! :tup:

And Ethan is on as well! #goTAR!
Hope Rob, Amber, Ethan, and Natalie are all final four by chance! :lol: I will definitely watch only if that happens.
« Reply #828 on: February 12, 2020, 04:56:27 AM »
I didnt notice before, the bunnies got funny die forelle bgm in Norway, foreshadowing the challenge in Vienna
« Reply #829 on: March 06, 2020, 06:54:56 PM »
Can you believe that...

TAR 11 was only 13 years ago when it aired in 2007.
TAR 14 was only 11 years ago when it aired in 2009.
TAR 17 was only 10 years ago when it aired in 2010.
TAR 20 was only 8 years ago when it aired in 2012.
TAR 23 was only 7 years ago when it aired in 2013.
TAR 26 was only 5 years ago when it aired in 2015.
TAR 29 was only 3 years ago when it aired in 2017.
And now here are we, waiting for the next season to air.

Oh, how time flies.
« Reply #830 on: March 06, 2020, 08:47:26 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on March 06, 2020, 06:54:56 PM
Can you believe that...

TAR 11 was only 13 years ago when it aired in 2007.
TAR 14 was only 11 years ago when it aired in 2009.
TAR 17 was only 10 years ago when it aired in 2010.
TAR 20 was only 8 years ago when it aired in 2012.
TAR 23 was only 7 years ago when it aired in 2013.
TAR 26 was only 5 years ago when it aired in 2015.
TAR 29 was only 3 years ago when it aired in 2017.
And now here are we, waiting for the next season to air.

Oh, how time flies.

Oh wow...love this!
« Reply #831 on: March 07, 2020, 08:17:57 AM »
Going through back to TAR 24 Malaysia 2nd leg and I still feel really bad to Margie and Like for having to do cocktail mixing detour task since the easier detour option requires hearing and we knew their case. I'd be in Luke mood too with the task.

On other words, while cocktail mixing can be done in any night club or bar, and I'm not too fond of it, this task is one of my favorite detour task in TAR, because you could imagine how difficult is with the task, and I'm still impressed that the cowboys nailed the task with just few attempts
« Reply #832 on: March 12, 2020, 04:30:41 AM »
All racers whose on winners at wars all being u-turned, all gone
« Reply #833 on: March 24, 2020, 07:54:10 AM »
Looking back to TAR13 and I'm still amazed by the fact that Dandrew somehow made their way to the final leg despite making silly mistakes almost all of the legs (the only legs that they didn't screwed up by themselves were Bolivia's, and Russia 2's). They really often made mistakes but somehow the other team made a lethal mistake, and gave the pass to Dandrew. They were so bad, they were really fun to watch  :funny:

Now to think about it, I actually want to see them race again, now as adult (and hopefully matured) version. Kinda want to see them proving themselves that they are improving, and they are actually good racers. (Actually kinda saw it in the curly haired lad (Andrew?) tho)
« Reply #834 on: March 28, 2020, 12:55:06 PM »
I've always wondered why Nicki & Kim never told Tim & Marie how they Got on standby in Sao Paulo. In the previous leg they'd developed a bond with them over their husbands knowing Tim, in the rb she asked Marie if she could use the express pass to which she said not right now. If they had told Tim & Marie how they went to the business lounge to get on standby, Tim & Marie would have been very likely to hand them the express pass afterwards as they would make the first flight to Lisbon, this also would have not affected the bunnies placement as they'd still be first in the standby line. This also would have prevented them from being uturned and eliminated in the UAE.
If u couldn't tell I've been watching season 23 in lockdown aha.
« Reply #835 on: April 02, 2020, 09:31:09 AM »
So I rewatched season 31 on a Hulu free trial and, quite honestly, it's not as bad as I originally thought it was when it first aired. I just think the first couple of episodes were very slow, especially when you added Rupert and Laura in the mix who clearly weren't in the competitive headspace at the time. I still don't like how editing isn't consistent when it comes to particular teams (as usual in this era of the show) departing, arriving, and en route, but the latter half of the season really improved and I underappreciated how fresh of an idea the intermediate Pit Stop tasks were. The Tunisian sword-sheathing Roadblock from season 1 did the same thing. And I had no issues with it when I had seen it. Also, Nicole & Victor are a very underrated team and worked so well together as one of the handful of dating couples on the race who didn't go crazy on each other. You couldn't pay me to watch Big Brother anymore, but I ended up having Jeff & Jordan flashbacks from them when they were on season 16. That's all.
« Reply #836 on: April 02, 2020, 12:32:24 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 02, 2020, 09:31:09 AM
So I rewatched season 31 on a Hulu free trial and, quite honestly, it's not as bad as I originally thought it was when it first aired. I just think the first couple of episodes were very slow, especially when you added Rupert and Laura in the mix who clearly weren't in the competitive headspace at the time. I still don't like how editing isn't consistent when it comes to particular teams (as usual in this era of the show) departing, arriving, and en route, but the latter half of the season really improved and I underappreciated how fresh of an idea the intermediate Pit Stop tasks were. The Tunisian sword-sheathing Roadblock from season 1 did the same thing. And I had no issues with it when I had seen it. Also, Nicole & Victor are a very underrated team and worked so well together as one of the handful of dating couples on the race who didn't go crazy on each other. You couldn't pay me to watch Big Brother anymore, but I ended up having Jeff & Jordan flashbacks from them when they were on season 16. That's all.

How were you able to watch it on Hulu? My Hulu only goes up to 29.
« Reply #837 on: April 02, 2020, 05:02:27 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on April 02, 2020, 12:32:24 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 02, 2020, 09:31:09 AM
So I rewatched season 31 on a Hulu free trial and, quite honestly, it's not as bad as I originally thought it was when it first aired. I just think the first couple of episodes were very slow, especially when you added Rupert and Laura in the mix who clearly weren't in the competitive headspace at the time. I still don't like how editing isn't consistent when it comes to particular teams (as usual in this era of the show) departing, arriving, and en route, but the latter half of the season really improved and I underappreciated how fresh of an idea the intermediate Pit Stop tasks were. The Tunisian sword-sheathing Roadblock from season 1 did the same thing. And I had no issues with it when I had seen it. Also, Nicole & Victor are a very underrated team and worked so well together as one of the handful of dating couples on the race who didn't go crazy on each other. You couldn't pay me to watch Big Brother anymore, but I ended up having Jeff & Jordan flashbacks from them when they were on season 16. That's all.

How were you able to watch it on Hulu? My Hulu only goes up to 29.
Whoops, I meant Apple TV. :groan: I downloaded Hulu a week ago also and watched some episodes of Rick Steve's and seasons 19 and 20. Staying inside has got me all sorts of confused.

Going to see which platform offers the better quality.
« Reply #838 on: May 05, 2020, 12:32:32 PM »
It's kinda frustrating that non-us fans can't watch or support their TAR freely on TV and/or any streaming media, even when they need to watch TAR legally, they have to have an extra effort to do so (using VPN to bypass the Geoblock, even then some of the free VPN couldn't and definitely unreliable; and idk if using vpn considered as legal watching)
« Reply #839 on: May 14, 2020, 04:32:04 AM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on May 05, 2020, 12:32:32 PM
It's kinda frustrating that non-us fans can't watch or support their TAR freely on TV and/or any streaming media, even when they need to watch TAR legally, they have to have an extra effort to do so (using VPN to bypass the Geoblock, even then some of the free VPN couldn't and definitely unreliable; and idk if using vpn considered as legal watching)

Really? they geoblock even if u pay/subscribe?
« Reply #840 on: May 14, 2020, 08:36:53 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on May 14, 2020, 04:32:04 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on May 05, 2020, 12:32:32 PM
It's kinda frustrating that non-us fans can't watch or support their TAR freely on TV and/or any streaming media, even when they need to watch TAR legally, they have to have an extra effort to do so (using VPN to bypass the Geoblock, even then some of the free VPN couldn't and definitely unreliable; and idk if using vpn considered as legal watching)

Really? they geoblock even if u pay/subscribe?

You can't pay or subscribe without an American credit/debit card.
« Reply #841 on: May 21, 2020, 04:39:42 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on May 14, 2020, 08:36:53 AM

You can't pay or subscribe without an American credit/debit card.

Oh...
well, we can still watch it on cable, the other day they run S30, but iam about to go play on my bike, as much iam happy to see evan again, summer, bugs & river are all calling me out
« Reply #842 on: May 30, 2020, 02:59:46 PM »
After the successful NASA/SpaceX launch today, what have been all the space-related tasks on TAR?
« Reply #843 on: May 30, 2020, 05:18:16 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 30, 2020, 02:59:46 PM
After the successful NASA/SpaceX launch today, what have been all the space-related tasks on TAR?

TAR 8 Leg 3 Centrifuge Roadblock.
« Reply #844 on: May 30, 2020, 05:55:48 PM »
Quote from: NELs on May 30, 2020, 05:18:16 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 30, 2020, 02:59:46 PM
After the successful NASA/SpaceX launch today, what have been all the space-related tasks on TAR?

TAR 8 Leg 3 Centrifuge Roadblock.

This Starting Line.

I don't know why, but this image still cracks me up. :lol:
« Reply #845 on: May 30, 2020, 05:58:27 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on May 30, 2020, 02:59:46 PM
After the successful NASA/SpaceX launch today, what have been all the space-related tasks on TAR?

Galileo task on TAR Israel 5.
« Reply #846 on: May 30, 2020, 06:11:41 PM »
Also, the mini Solar System task at the Planetarium in Costa Rica. TAR LA 1 Leg 11
« Reply #847 on: May 30, 2020, 08:56:42 PM »
Quote from: NELs on May 30, 2020, 06:11:41 PM
Also, the mini Solar System task at the Planetarium in Costa Rica. TAR LA 1 Leg 11

Loved it
« Reply #848 on: May 31, 2020, 08:09:49 PM »
Quote from: NELs on May 30, 2020, 06:11:41 PM
Also, the mini Solar System task at the Planetarium in Costa Rica. TAR LA 1 Leg 11

There was also a solar system task in the Israeli version in Rome. That one was hilarious because Josie & Alex learned the names of the planets in their native French and weren't familiar with the Hebrew names for the planets.
« Reply #849 on: Today at 05:40:34 PM »
Rewatching Season 5 for the first time in about 8 or 9 years, and I just gotta say, Bob and Joyce don't seem to get enough love! They had very little airtime but they were such a competent team, finishing 4th, 5th, 4th in the first 3 Legs. Not bad for an older team. And their elimination was just down to bad luck with being booked on business instead of economy by mistake.

They definitely could've lasted another 2 or 3 legs for definite had they survived. Just a shame because they seem like a totally forgotten team.  I wonder if they're still together or what they're doing now?
