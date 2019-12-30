So I rewatched season 31 on a Hulu free trial and, quite honestly, it's not as bad as I originally thought it was when it first aired. I just think the first couple of episodes were very slow, especially when you added Rupert and Laura in the mix who clearly weren't in the competitive headspace at the time. I still don't like how editing isn't consistent when it comes to particular teams (as usual in this era of the show) departing, arriving, and en route, but the latter half of the season really improved and I underappreciated how fresh of an idea the intermediate Pit Stop tasks were. The Tunisian sword-sheathing Roadblock from season 1 did the same thing. And I had no issues with it when I had seen it. Also, Nicole & Victor are a very underrated team and worked so well together as one of the handful of dating couples on the race who didn't go crazy on each other. You couldn't pay me to watch Big Brother anymore, but I ended up having Jeff & Jordan flashbacks from them when they were on season 16. That's all.