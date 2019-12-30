Looking back to TAR13 and I'm still amazed by the fact that Dandrew somehow made their way to the final leg despite making silly mistakes almost all of the legs (the only legs that they didn't screwed up by themselves were Bolivia's, and Russia 2's). They really often made mistakes but somehow the other team made a lethal mistake, and gave the pass to Dandrew. They were so bad, they were really fun to watchNow to think about it, I actually want to see them race again, now as adult (and hopefully matured) version. Kinda want to see them proving themselves that they are improving, and they are actually good racers. (Actually kinda saw it in the curly haired lad (Andrew?) tho)