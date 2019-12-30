Going through back to TAR 24 Malaysia 2nd leg and I still feel really bad to Margie and Like for having to do cocktail mixing detour task since the easier detour option requires hearing and we knew their case. I'd be in Luke mood too with the task.
On other words, while cocktail mixing can be done in any night club or bar, and I'm not too fond of it, this task is one of my favorite detour task in TAR, because you could imagine how difficult is with the task, and I'm still impressed that the cowboys nailed the task with just few attempts