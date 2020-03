Can you believe that...



TAR 11 was only 13 years ago when it aired in 2007.

TAR 14 was only 11 years ago when it aired in 2009.

TAR 17 was only 10 years ago when it aired in 2010.

TAR 20 was only 8 years ago when it aired in 2012.

TAR 23 was only 7 years ago when it aired in 2013.

TAR 26 was only 5 years ago when it aired in 2015.

TAR 29 was only 3 years ago when it aired in 2017.

And now here are we, waiting for the next season to air.



Oh, how time flies.