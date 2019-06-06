« previous next »
Previous TAR Seasons Discussions

dryedmangoez

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.
dryedmangoez

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 06, 2019, 11:31:19 PM
Quote from: violetb1911 on June 06, 2019, 01:47:09 PM
Quote from: Cyzoran on June 06, 2019, 12:26:12 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on June 06, 2019, 12:23:32 PM
Quote from: Cyzoran on June 06, 2019, 12:12:36 PM
Maybe I'm going crazy, but in a previous season, did a team get penalized for not having all their clues when they checked in? Was this because they lost one? or because they just skipped one?

On TAR US, there is no penalty for losing clues. Teams must physically pick up and read each clue in order to check in. Tara & Wil lost one of their clues in the final leg and received no penalty. On TAR Vietnam, there is a penalty for losing clues.
Right, but i swear i have a memory of a US TAR team getting penalized for losing (or at the very least missing) a clue.
Freddy & Kendra in Norway iirc

Anyhoo, I was reading up on Rachel (:torche) and I read that there was an off screen airport fight or some sort of secret scene in TAR20 Leg 3 (Paraguay  :2hearts:) What was that about?? Does anyone have any link  of that?
This one?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3-lMdrkH96Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3-lMdrkH96Q</a>
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 06, 2019, 11:33:47 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.

Oh it was Freddy?
who did it? or remain a mystery?
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 26, 2019, 01:24:23 PM
TAR 19 was a pretty mentally challenging season I feel like. With hidden "clueboxes" and cryptic clues, I'm amazed these teams managed.
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 01, 2019, 05:15:50 PM
In retrospect TAR 23 had a lot of memorable Roadblocks, mainly because teams were always neck-and-neck in completing them. For instance:

Leg 2: Shoe-shining in Chile
Leg 5: Polish pastry apartments
Leg 6: Vienna Boy's Choir
Leg 9: the infamous angklung/octave task in Indonesia
Leg 10: hard-boiled eggs in Indonesia :lol:
Leg 11: the epic robot building task in Japan

I think based on this, I like the Detour > Roadblock > Pit Stop sequence best (obviously with some Route Info's/extra tasks thrown in there).
RachelLeVega

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 01, 2019, 09:59:24 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:33:47 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.

Oh it was Freddy?
who did it? or remain a mystery?
Wasn't Freddy the one who completely exploded at the rest of the teams at the rail museum? :groan:
Cyzoran

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 03, 2019, 06:20:13 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on July 01, 2019, 09:59:24 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:33:47 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.

Oh it was Freddy?
who did it? or remain a mystery?
Wasn't Freddy the one who completely exploded at the rest of the teams at the rail museum? :groan:
Yea Freddy got hit. It wasn't really anybody's fault. it looked like it went up hit it's max height and came back down hard. Two people (maybe Gus i can't remember) put their hands up so it kinda looked like it was pulled down but i don't think it was.
nrh2110

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 11, 2019, 02:21:49 PM
So Im rewatching Season 5. In leg 9, Chip and Kim take a taxi to the airport instead of driving but dont get penalized. How come?
dryedmangoez

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 13, 2019, 03:58:05 PM
After the motorbike tasks on TARC and TARV this week (and also remembering the finale of TARPH1), has TARUS ever had a task involving a motorbike of any sort? Other than TAR31's Road Block of course. Like more on an actual track or out on regular roads, not in a parking lot as well. I feel like TARUS would be afraid to do such tasks?
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 13, 2019, 04:31:06 PM
Does TAR 18's Liechtenstein count? ???
Lemontail

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 13, 2019, 08:13:58 PM
TAR 23 Leg 10 had teams ride a motorbike to the mountains. It was a Roadblock, though.
dryedmangoez

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
July 13, 2019, 10:06:28 PM
Oh! Just looked back and TAR18 was more of a moped, I guess. Certainly not as much power as a motorcycle and the teams stayed in the bike lanes on well-paved roads the entire time.
And in TAR23, I checked and saw the teams didn't drive themselves, but were driven by a local. (Like TARA5, Leg 2 with the Grab bikes)

I guess they're a little different from the dirtbikes/motocross bikes on a course on TARC and TARPH1.  And somehow different from the motorcycles(?) that they always ride on TAR Vietnam? Certainly a little bit more risk with the types of bikes used on TARC, TARPH, TARV (other franchise too?) than what's been use on TARUS?
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 03:24:35 AM
Quote from: Cyzoran on July 03, 2019, 06:20:13 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on July 01, 2019, 09:59:24 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:33:47 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.

Oh it was Freddy?
who did it? or remain a mystery?
Wasn't Freddy the one who completely exploded at the rest of the teams at the rail museum? :groan:
Yea Freddy got hit. It wasn't really anybody's fault. it looked like it went up hit it's max height and came back down hard. Two people (maybe Gus i can't remember) put their hands up so it kinda looked like it was pulled down but i don't think it was.

So nobody pull it down? this mystery dont have a good ending
Lemontail

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 03:35:11 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 11, 2019, 03:24:35 AM
Quote from: Cyzoran on July 03, 2019, 06:20:13 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on July 01, 2019, 09:59:24 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:33:47 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 06, 2019, 11:26:56 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 11:18:23 PM
One of the greatest mystery in The Amazing Race, who pull the iron gate down and hit Jon in Leg 6 TAR S06?
Freddy, not Jon.

Oh it was Freddy?
who did it? or remain a mystery?
Wasn't Freddy the one who completely exploded at the rest of the teams at the rail museum? :groan:
Yea Freddy got hit. It wasn't really anybody's fault. it looked like it went up hit it's max height and came back down hard. Two people (maybe Gus i can't remember) put their hands up so it kinda looked like it was pulled down but i don't think it was.

So nobody pull it down? this mystery dont have a good ending

Who cares? It's not the end of the world. Let's find another one.
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 03:36:54 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on July 13, 2019, 03:58:05 PM
After the motorbike tasks on TARC and TARV this week (and also remembering the finale of TARPH1), has TARUS ever had a task involving a motorbike of any sort? Other than TAR31's Road Block of course. Like more on an actual track or out on regular roads, not in a parking lot as well. I feel like TARUS would be afraid to do such tasks?

Too risky, not everybody good at motorbike
but i do wanna see rachel do task on motorbike at mountainside like they did in italy (S25)
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 03:41:50 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on November 11, 2019, 03:35:11 AM
Who cares? It's not the end of the world. Let's find another one.

I'll look for some more, now i kinda TAR hangover after TARC
u got something?
Lemontail

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 05:27:16 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 11, 2019, 03:36:54 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on July 13, 2019, 03:58:05 PM
After the motorbike tasks on TARC and TARV this week (and also remembering the finale of TARPH1), has TARUS ever had a task involving a motorbike of any sort? Other than TAR31's Road Block of course. Like more on an actual track or out on regular roads, not in a parking lot as well. I feel like TARUS would be afraid to do such tasks?

Too risky, not everybody good at motorbike
but i do wanna see rachel do task on motorbike at mountainside like they did in italy (S25)

TAR 23 had teams ride a motorbike to the mountains to cook some eggs.
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 11, 2019, 05:56:58 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on November 11, 2019, 05:27:16 AM
TAR 23 had teams ride a motorbike to the mountains to cook some eggs.

I mean drive it on thier own, like on S31 in Vietnam

We do NOT wish harm to our racers. People!
dryedmangoez

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 12, 2019, 07:02:09 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on November 11, 2019, 05:27:16 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 11, 2019, 03:36:54 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on July 13, 2019, 03:58:05 PM
After the motorbike tasks on TARC and TARV this week (and also remembering the finale of TARPH1), has TARUS ever had a task involving a motorbike of any sort? Other than TAR31's Road Block of course. Like more on an actual track or out on regular roads, not in a parking lot as well. I feel like TARUS would be afraid to do such tasks?

Too risky, not everybody good at motorbike
but i do wanna see rachel do task on motorbike at mountainside like they did in italy (S25)

TAR 23 had teams ride a motorbike to the mountains to cook some eggs.
But they didn't drive it themselves though. They were taken on the bike by a local.
Lemontail

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 12, 2019, 08:17:16 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 12, 2019, 07:02:09 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on November 11, 2019, 05:27:16 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on November 11, 2019, 03:36:54 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on July 13, 2019, 03:58:05 PM
After the motorbike tasks on TARC and TARV this week (and also remembering the finale of TARPH1), has TARUS ever had a task involving a motorbike of any sort? Other than TAR31's Road Block of course. Like more on an actual track or out on regular roads, not in a parking lot as well. I feel like TARUS would be afraid to do such tasks?

Too risky, not everybody good at motorbike
but i do wanna see rachel do task on motorbike at mountainside like they did in italy (S25)

TAR 23 had teams ride a motorbike to the mountains to cook some eggs.
But they didn't drive it themselves though. They were taken on the bike by a local.

Yeah, I know already.
georgiapeach

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 12, 2019, 08:18:52 AM
BE NICE PLEASE. :ghug:
toanglobal

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 13, 2019, 08:11:52 PM
TAR US missed the chance to visit Cuba in last years Obama's term when US-Cuba relations improved
Hubickichibi

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 14, 2019, 01:41:35 AM
They tumble from motorbike on TAR CAN, but no harm done
just little tumble....
little tumble..
tumble down..
but people we do not wish harm to our racers!
BritishTARFan

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
December 24, 2019, 04:42:06 PM
After years of watching the Big Bang Theory I only just realised that Zack is Brian from Brian & Greg of S7. I don't know how i ever missed that.
Lemontail

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
Yesterday at 07:41:16 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on Yesterday at 05:47:38 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on December 24, 2019, 04:42:06 PM
After years of watching the Big Bang Theory I only just realised that Zack is Brian from Brian & Greg of S7. I don't know how i ever missed that.

Yeah, thats why Zack such a dimwit, he got brain damage from that car crash in Africa

Assuming this is just a joke, please don't forget to separate the character from the actor.
