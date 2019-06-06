In retrospect TAR 23 had a lot of memorable Roadblocks, mainly because teams were always neck-and-neck in completing them. For instance:
Leg 2: Shoe-shining in Chile
Leg 5: Polish pastry apartments
Leg 6: Vienna Boy's Choir
Leg 9: the infamous angklung/octave task in Indonesia
Leg 10: hard-boiled eggs in Indonesia
Leg 11: the epic robot building task in Japan
I think based on this, I like the Detour > Roadblock > Pit Stop sequence best (obviously with some Route Info's/extra tasks thrown in there).