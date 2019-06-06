Oh! Just looked back and TAR18 was more of a moped, I guess. Certainly not as much power as a motorcycle and the teams stayed in the bike lanes on well-paved roads the entire time.

And in TAR23, I checked and saw the teams didn't drive themselves, but were driven by a local. (Like TARA5, Leg 2 with the Grab bikes)



I guess they're a little different from the dirtbikes/motocross bikes on a course on TARC and TARPH1. And somehow different from the motorcycles(?) that they always ride on TAR Vietnam? Certainly a little bit more risk with the types of bikes used on TARC, TARPH, TARV (other franchise too?) than what's been use on TARUS?