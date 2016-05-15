Quite fascinating looking through that list after not really thinking about that for a while! There are so many fascinating places that they really should visit, especially the ex-Yugoslav countries which are so beautiful. Bosnia & Herzegovina has some of the most beautiful patches of countryside I've seen and would be stunning on TV.When I was in Slovakia I thought there was so much the race could do in Bratislava. The capital is rather compact and you could easily do a whole leg on foot in the Old Town once you get from the airport to the centre. (Though, if it rains as badly as while I was there, might not be the most pleasant racing conditions!) And then let's not forget the rest of the country outside of Bratislava as well. It's also super accessible from Vienna (or really, even Prague or Budapest) so you don't even need to fly in there. I think it's just about the number one new location I would like to see TAR visit.Also Rwanda is such a gem. The Rwandan people are so lovely. Definitely deserves a visit!