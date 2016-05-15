« previous next »
Amazing Race Countries Not Visited

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
May 15, 2016, 01:23:45 PM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 02, 2017, 04:51:51 PM
I would really like a visit to Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina and especially Lake Bled in Slovenia. I am very surprised none of these places have been visited yet on the race.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 02, 2017, 07:36:18 PM
I NEED to see a visit to Fiji, Guatemala, Laos, Qatar, Angola and Belize!
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 03, 2017, 03:33:35 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 02, 2017, 07:36:18 PM
I NEED to see a visit to Fiji, Guatemala, Laos, Qatar, Angola and Belize!

You can see two of those on non-English international versions :D
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 04, 2017, 04:08:36 PM
I really want the race to visit Sarajevo in B&H. So much history in a culturally mixed city, and there are many things they can come up with. Good mountains in the background as well.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 28, 2018, 11:16:51 AM
Quote from: Genius on May 15, 2016, 12:01:10 PM
It is still theoretically possible to have a season of 8 or 9 completely new and safe countries. However, it is just not very practical logistically and financially.

They could spend a whole season in Eastern Europe with new countries (Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Moldova, Macedonia, Albania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Slovakia, Slovenia) if they needed to save on budget. TAR 32: Satellite and Balkans Edition!
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 29, 2018, 10:39:55 AM
I always wonder why they ignoring Central America & Carribean countries and South Europe. It's easy to travel here, exotic enough and cheap too, I guess.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 31, 2018, 05:44:09 AM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.

Fiji sounds like a no-brainer to me too. A beautiful place and I feel like it would go so well with the Amazing Race.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 31, 2018, 05:54:10 AM
Quote from: Caban on August 31, 2018, 05:44:09 AM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.

Fiji sounds like a no-brainer to me too. A beautiful place and I feel like it would go so well with the Amazing Race.
Fiji is 100% need to go, its just funny that everyone wants TAR to go to fiji and Survivor to leave fiji :lol3:
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
September 09, 2018, 12:38:51 AM
Quote from: CanadianOwl on July 04, 2017, 04:08:36 PM
I really want the race to visit Sarajevo in B&H. So much history in a culturally mixed city, and there are many things they can come up with. Good mountains in the background as well.

It sure looked nice on the Israeli edition.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 16, 2018, 10:57:09 PM
Countries I want

North America:
Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
St. Lucia

South America:
Guyana
Suriname
Venezuela

Africa:
Angola
Cote d'Ivoire
Mail
Rwanda
The Gambia

Europe:
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Luxembourg
Serbia
Macedonia (FYROM)
Montenegro

Asia:
Bhutan
Brunei
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar (Burma)
Nepal
Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)
Timor-Leste

Oceania:
Fiji
Palau
Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)
Samoa
Vanuatu

The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:
Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)
American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 16, 2018, 11:13:28 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on November 16, 2018, 10:57:09 PM
Countries I want

North America:
Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
St. Lucia

South America:
Guyana
Suriname
Venezuela

Africa:
Angola
Cote d'Ivoire
Mail
Rwanda
The Gambia

Europe:
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Luxembourg
Serbia
Macedonia (FYROM)
Montenegro

Asia:
Bhutan
Brunei
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar (Burma)
Nepal
Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)
Timor-Leste

Oceania:
Fiji
Palau
Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)
Samoa
Vanuatu

The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:
Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)
American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)

If you're interested in watching more international versions that visited the countries you just listed, I'll give you the list now.

Cuba was also visited on TAR Australia 2 (the first visit to Cuba in the Race Franchise) and HaMerotz LaMillion 3 (This version is mostly in Hebrew).

Dominican Republic: Visited on TARLA 1 & 5 (This version is entirely in Spanish, except for the 4th one which was in Portuguese).

Venezuela: Visited in TARLA 2 (Only visited to Venezuela in the Franchise)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 2 (Bosnia is the only country in the Israeli version to not host a Pit Stop, teams did some tasks in Sarajevo, then went to Croatia afterwards).

Kyrgyzstan: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 6 (The most recent Israeli season that has aired).
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 17, 2018, 02:47:50 AM
Guatemala, too, and it was visited in TAR LA 2 where it served as the starting line.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 11, 2019, 09:51:19 PM
Paraguay is the South America country but surprisingly, it never visited by TAR Latin America as well as TAR Corrida Millionaria
https://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=Paraguay
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 12, 2020, 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 12, 2020, 06:46:29 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 12, 2020, 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.

Antarctica is a continent, not a country! :0328:

Hurry up and visit Nepal, the tourism pictures I have seen of the country look stunning  :2hearts: :colors
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 12, 2020, 06:47:20 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 12, 2020, 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.

I have to add Guatemala, Slovakia & Uzbekistan
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 12, 2020, 09:22:47 AM
Do we have a full list of these anywhere?
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 12, 2020, 11:39:43 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on July 12, 2020, 06:47:20 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 12, 2020, 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.

I have to add Guatemala, Slovakia & Uzbekistan
I add Rwanda a sub-sahara african country want to become :"Singapore of Africa", El Salvador (during first year of Nayib Bukele's presidency number of homicide declined by 70%), several countries in Balkan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Slovakia
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
Today at 01:54:55 AM
Quote from: Declive on July 12, 2020, 09:22:47 AM
Do we have a full list of these anywhere?

US version only

*Yakko starts singing*

Guatemala
Cuba
Haiti
Dominican Republic
Honduras
El Salvador
Nicaragua
Trinidad & Tobago
Bahamas
Belize
Barbados
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Grenada
Antigua and Barbuda
Dominica
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Venezuela
Guyana
Suriname

Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomon Islands
Vanuatu
Micronesia
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Nauru
Palau
Samoa
Tonga
Tuvalu

Luxembourg
Andorra
San Marino
Vatican City
Latvia
Belarus
Slovakia
Slovenia
Moldova
Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro
Kosovo
Serbia
North Macedonia
Cyprus
Bulgaria

Comoros
Sao Tome and Principe
Cabo Verde
Angola
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Republic of the Congo
Central African Republic
Rwanda
Burundi
Somalia
Djibouti
Eritrea
Sudan
South Sudan
Chad
Libya
Algeria
Gabon
Equatorial Guinea
Cameroon
Nigeria
Niger
Mali
Benin
Togo
Cote D'Ivoire
Liberia
Sierra Leone
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Gambia
Lesotho
Eswatini
Mauritania

Israel
Jordan
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Qatar
Iraq
Iran
Syria
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Turkmenistan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan
Nepal
Bhutan
Myanmar
North Korea
Brunei
Timor-Leste
Maldives

*Yakko stops singing*

(Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong.)
Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
Today at 04:35:37 AM
Quite fascinating looking through that list after not really thinking about that for a while! There are so many fascinating places that they really should visit, especially the ex-Yugoslav countries which are so beautiful. Bosnia & Herzegovina has some of the most beautiful patches of countryside I've seen and would be stunning on TV.

When I was in Slovakia I thought there was so much the race could do in Bratislava. The capital is rather compact and you could easily do a whole leg on foot in the Old Town once you get from the airport to the centre. (Though, if it rains as badly as while I was there, might not be the most pleasant racing conditions! :funny: ) And then let's not forget the rest of the country outside of Bratislava as well. It's also super accessible from Vienna (or really, even Prague or Budapest) so you don't even need to fly in there. I think it's just about the number one new location I would like to see TAR visit.

Also Rwanda is such a gem. The Rwandan people are so lovely. Definitely deserves a visit! :2hearts:
