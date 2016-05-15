« previous next »
Amazing Race Countries Not Visited

Declive

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.
Platrium

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
May 15, 2016, 01:23:45 PM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.
EAOWadsy

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 02, 2017, 04:51:51 PM
I would really like a visit to Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina and especially Lake Bled in Slovenia. I am very surprised none of these places have been visited yet on the race.
BourkieBoy

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 02, 2017, 07:36:18 PM
I NEED to see a visit to Fiji, Guatemala, Laos, Qatar, Angola and Belize!
G.B.

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 03, 2017, 03:33:35 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 02, 2017, 07:36:18 PM
I NEED to see a visit to Fiji, Guatemala, Laos, Qatar, Angola and Belize!

You can see two of those on non-English international versions :D
CanadianOwl

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
July 04, 2017, 04:08:36 PM
I really want the race to visit Sarajevo in B&H. So much history in a culturally mixed city, and there are many things they can come up with. Good mountains in the background as well.
TARstorian

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 28, 2018, 11:16:51 AM
Quote from: Genius on May 15, 2016, 12:01:10 PM
It is still theoretically possible to have a season of 8 or 9 completely new and safe countries. However, it is just not very practical logistically and financially.

They could spend a whole season in Eastern Europe with new countries (Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Moldova, Macedonia, Albania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Slovakia, Slovenia) if they needed to save on budget. TAR 32: Satellite and Balkans Edition!
I ♥ TAR

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 29, 2018, 10:39:55 AM
I always wonder why they ignoring Central America & Carribean countries and South Europe. It's easy to travel here, exotic enough and cheap too, I guess.
Caban

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 31, 2018, 05:44:09 AM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.

Fiji sounds like a no-brainer to me too. A beautiful place and I feel like it would go so well with the Amazing Race.
Gra1162

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 31, 2018, 05:54:10 AM
Quote from: Caban on August 31, 2018, 05:44:09 AM
Quote from: Declive on May 15, 2016, 01:06:53 PM
I would be happy with a visit to Fiji.

Fiji sounds like a no-brainer to me too. A beautiful place and I feel like it would go so well with the Amazing Race.
Fiji is 100% need to go, its just funny that everyone wants TAR to go to fiji and Survivor to leave fiji :lol3:
Granth

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
September 09, 2018, 12:38:51 AM
Quote from: CanadianOwl on July 04, 2017, 04:08:36 PM
I really want the race to visit Sarajevo in B&H. So much history in a culturally mixed city, and there are many things they can come up with. Good mountains in the background as well.

It sure looked nice on the Israeli edition.
LandonM170

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 16, 2018, 10:57:09 PM
Countries I want

North America:
Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
St. Lucia

South America:
Guyana
Suriname
Venezuela

Africa:
Angola
Cote d'Ivoire
Mail
Rwanda
The Gambia

Europe:
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Luxembourg
Serbia
Macedonia (FYROM)
Montenegro

Asia:
Bhutan
Brunei
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar (Burma)
Nepal
Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)
Timor-Leste

Oceania:
Fiji
Palau
Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)
Samoa
Vanuatu

The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:
Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)
American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)
NELs

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 16, 2018, 11:13:28 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on November 16, 2018, 10:57:09 PM
Countries I want

North America:
Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
St. Lucia

South America:
Guyana
Suriname
Venezuela

Africa:
Angola
Cote d'Ivoire
Mail
Rwanda
The Gambia

Europe:
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Luxembourg
Serbia
Macedonia (FYROM)
Montenegro

Asia:
Bhutan
Brunei
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar (Burma)
Nepal
Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)
Timor-Leste

Oceania:
Fiji
Palau
Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)
Samoa
Vanuatu

The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:
Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)
American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)

If you're interested in watching more international versions that visited the countries you just listed, I'll give you the list now.

Cuba was also visited on TAR Australia 2 (the first visit to Cuba in the Race Franchise) and HaMerotz LaMillion 3 (This version is mostly in Hebrew).

Dominican Republic: Visited on TARLA 1 & 5 (This version is entirely in Spanish, except for the 4th one which was in Portuguese).

Venezuela: Visited in TARLA 2 (Only visited to Venezuela in the Franchise)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 2 (Bosnia is the only country in the Israeli version to not host a Pit Stop, teams did some tasks in Sarajevo, then went to Croatia afterwards).

Kyrgyzstan: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 6 (The most recent Israeli season that has aired).
claude_24hrs

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
November 17, 2018, 02:47:50 AM
Guatemala, too, and it was visited in TAR LA 2 where it served as the starting line.
toanglobal

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
August 11, 2019, 09:51:19 PM
Paraguay is the South America country but surprisingly, it never visited by TAR Latin America as well as TAR Corrida Millionaria
https://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=Paraguay
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
Today at 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.
BourkieBoy

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
Today at 06:46:29 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.

Antarctica is a continent, not a country! :0328:

Hurry up and visit Nepal, the tourism pictures I have seen of the country look stunning  :2hearts: :colors
BritishTARFan

Re: Amazing Race Countries Not Visited
Today at 06:47:20 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 06:43:35 AM
I had forgotten a lot of these.

Antarctica, Nepal, and Burma are my big three for the US.

I have to add Guatemala, Slovakia & Uzbekistan
