Countries I want
North America:
Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)
Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
St. Lucia
South America:
Guyana
Suriname
Venezuela
Africa:
Angola
Cote d'Ivoire
Mail
Rwanda
The Gambia
Europe:
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Luxembourg
Serbia
Macedonia (FYROM)
Montenegro
Asia:
Bhutan
Brunei
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar (Burma)
Nepal
Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)
Timor-Leste
Oceania:
Fiji
Palau
Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)
Samoa
Vanuatu
The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:
Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)
American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)
If you're interested in watching more international versions that visited the countries you just listed, I'll give you the list now.
Cuba was also visited on TAR Australia 2 (the first visit to Cuba in the Race Franchise) and HaMerotz LaMillion 3 (This version is mostly in Hebrew).
Dominican Republic: Visited on TARLA 1 & 5 (This version is entirely in Spanish, except for the 4th one which was in Portuguese).
Venezuela: Visited in TARLA 2 (Only visited to Venezuela in the Franchise)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 2 (Bosnia is the only country in the Israeli version to not host a Pit Stop, teams did some tasks in Sarajevo, then went to Croatia afterwards).
Kyrgyzstan: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 6 (The most recent Israeli season that has aired).