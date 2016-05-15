Countries I want



North America:

Cuba (I Know TARCanada 4 visited, but TARUS hasn't)

Dominican Republic

Nicaragua

St. Lucia



South America:

Guyana

Suriname

Venezuela



Africa:

Angola

Cote d'Ivoire

Mail

Rwanda

The Gambia



Europe:

Albania

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Luxembourg

Serbia

Macedonia (FYROM)

Montenegro



Asia:

Bhutan

Brunei

Kyrgyzstan

Myanmar (Burma)

Nepal

Pakistan (I Know they probably won't, but it's beautiful)

Timor-Leste



Oceania:

Fiji

Palau

Papua New Guinea (Probably won't)

Samoa

Vanuatu



The U.S. Territories I want them to visit:

Northern Mariana Islands (2 Legs, before coming back to the U.S.)

American Samoa (The 11th Leg, also not just Pago Pago. I have a leg for American Samoa if Y'all want it)



If you're interested in watching more international versions that visited the countries you just listed, I'll give you the list now.Cuba was also visited on TAR Australia 2 (the first visit to Cuba in the Race Franchise) and HaMerotz LaMillion 3 (This version is mostly in Hebrew).Dominican Republic: Visited on TARLA 1 & 5 (This version is entirely in Spanish, except for the 4th one which was in Portuguese).Venezuela: Visited in TARLA 2 (Only visited to Venezuela in the Franchise)Bosnia and Herzegovina: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 2 (Bosnia is the only country in the Israeli version to not host a Pit Stop, teams did some tasks in Sarajevo, then went to Croatia afterwards).Kyrgyzstan: Visited in HaMerotz LaMillion 6 (The most recent Israeli season that has aired).