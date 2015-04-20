I don't have access to Canadian law on lexis.com, but I would suggest trying Google or another search engine with the case name of the Canadian case. That's one way of finding law. A second might be via Wikipedia; either way you may find the entire legal citation (report, volume, starting page and court) and then use that in Google to see if there is an outcome to the case, and what that is.
If you have any of that information from the information you found, get it to me and I'll be glad to see if I can find it.