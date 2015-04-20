Quote from: Slowhatch on February 04, 2016, 11:26:59 PM The GPO (U.S. Government Printing Office) has created a beta search site GovInfo which they hope will turn into a portal for government stuff. A search for

"amazing race" brings up a former congressman praising Phil and his Ride Across America, and a legal dispute I had not heard of before: COWS vs. TAR (Viacom, specifically) . The case was stayed pending the outcome in Canada; it would be interesting to see how it turned out but I don't know how to search Canadian law.



Looks like the trademark infringement case was discontinued 2006-05-26 - I'm guessing they settled out of court.:

http://cas-cdc-www02.cas-satj.gc.ca/IndexingQueries/infp_RE_info_e.php?court_no=T-1340-05&select_court=T



Reading what's given in both the US and Canadian links, looks like Viacom was preparing to sue COWS in Canada, and COW rushed to the courthouse in Utah to file somewhere in the US first (it has a store in Utah although it is a Canadian corporation. The U.S. court didn't feel it could dismiss the U.S. case, but agreed to stay it whie the Canadian case proceeded. Nothing in the Canadian docket sheet for a year when the case there was 'discontinued." Presumably a settlement, but hard to say what that was. Words alone isn't enough in trademark infringement, graphics and locales of marketing come into play. Since Canada got its own TAR franchise a few years later, it was important for Viacom (which then still included CBS) to protect the value of TAR's trademarks, which likely explained the lawsuit in the first place. (The first franchises for TAR came about the time the lawsuits were settled.)