Zach got married on October 11! And no, it wasn't to Flo!
Best wishes to the couple!
From the NY Times:
October 12, 2008
Elyse Steinberg, Zachary Behr
Elyse Steinberg and Zachary Golden Behr were married Saturday at the summer home of the bridegrooms parents in Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Rabbi Rachel B. Cowan officiated.
The bride, 29, is keeping her name. She is a documentary film director and producer in New York working with Great Projects Film Company. She was the director and one of the writers and producers of America at a Crossroads: The Trial of Saddam Hussein, which will have its premiere Sunday on PBS. She graduated from Brown.
She is a daughter of Miriam and Howard Steinberg of New York. Her parents work in New York. Her father is a media and advertising consultant, and her mother is a lawyer.
The bridegroom, also 29, is a supervising producer on the MTV show Made in New York. He graduated from Vassar. In 2002 he was on the winning team on the CBS reality show The Amazing Race.
He is the son of Soma Golden Behr and William A. Behr of New York. His mother is the director of The New York Times Scholarship Program and a former assistant managing editor of The Times. His father is a psychoanalyst in New York.http://www.nytimes.com/2008/10/12/fashion/weddings/12STEINBERG.html?_r=1&ref=weddings&oref=slogin