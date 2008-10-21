Zach got married on October 11! And no, it wasn't to Flo!Best wishes to the couple!From the NY Times:October 12, 2008Elyse Steinberg, Zachary BehrElyse Steinberg and Zachary Golden Behr were married Saturday at the summer home of the bridegrooms parents in Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Rabbi Rachel B. Cowan officiated.The bride, 29, is keeping her name. She is a documentary film director and producer in New York working with Great Projects Film Company. She was the director and one of the writers and producers of America at a Crossroads: The Trial of Saddam Hussein, which will have its premiere Sunday on PBS. She graduated from Brown.She is a daughter of Miriam and Howard Steinberg of New York. Her parents work in New York. Her father is a media and advertising consultant, and her mother is a lawyer.The bridegroom, also 29, is a supervising producer on the MTV show Made in New York. He graduated from Vassar. In 2002 he was on the winning team on the CBS reality show The Amazing Race.He is the son of Soma Golden Behr and William A. Behr of New York. His mother is the director of The New York Times Scholarship Program and a former assistant managing editor of The Times. His father is a psychoanalyst in New York.