So far the final legs in TAR US versions almost always take place in cities (or have some tasks in the city before going somewhere in suburbs).If you want TAR US finale takes place takes fully outside of cities (with an exception of landing in an airport in cities, but directly followed by travelling to suburbs/remote area like by using helicopter, self driving, etc.), what destinations would you like to them visiting? What tasks would you like to see?I'm asking this after seeing some final legs in TAR Canada that are not always took place in big cities, but instead can be happening fully in suburbs or towns like in Whistler, Banff, Port Carling, etc. I would like to see this happens in the US version as well.