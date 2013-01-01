Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 07:42:08 PM Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 07:29:15 PM Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 06:27:15 PM Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 04:34:15 PM Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 03:11:47 PM Houston, I'm astounded the fifth largest city in the U.S. has not been visited despite its taxi shortage.





What do you mean by taxi shortage, does Houston have a problem where there are too few taxis? That would be mental considering theirs virtually no good public transport, but surely this wouldn't inhibit the race as they could have a self drive or just order in 3 taxis.



I have always wondered why Dallas is visited over Houston, also why no Austin or San Antonio. Come to think there are so many US cities that need visits for a first time or again, Philadelphia, Seattle, Miami, Orlando, Boston, Denver, also San Diego with all the visits to LA you'd think they'd go to San Diego.

Houston doesn't have a lot of taxis because most, if not all, of the residents there have to drive to get to places 99% of the time in the city and the pedestrian pathways there are super demotivating and lack care. I was there visiting one of my old college friends over a summer weekend and toured the city. I was amazed how disconnected everyone was from everywhere and my friend said that she has never seen a taxi (Uber or Lyft don't count since they're private cars) in the 7 years living there. Here in Chicago, I can walk around my neighborhood and see at least one person, and spontaneously walk to the grocery store and pharmacy. Seeing a few taxis every day is normal for me. In Houston, I didn't see a single person casually walking the sidewalks while I was being driven around by her. I saw a city bus and lightrail and no one was riding on them. Talk about culture shock. So if a team ends up losing their taxi in Houston, .



Ah that's so crazy. The USA is so weird in that their development caused all infrastructure funding to go towards roads instead of public transport with the exceptions of NYC, Boston & Chicago (Correct me if there are more), but I never knew that about taxis in Houston, maybe a self drive finale?

Probably should add LA, San Francisco, Vegas, Portland, and Seattle to that public transport-heavy list as well. Most of the west coast is highly developed. The tornado alley, not really.



Depends on how you define developed. Ames, Iowa has the third largest per capita public transit ridership (behind NYC and San Francisco) with a population of ~60,000. Granted it's a college town and most of the ridership is college students. But still, there are plenty of midwestern towns that make the list in terms of per capita ridership.



See table 3 on this website.



https://www.apta.com/wp-content/uploads/APTA_Fact-Book-2019_FINAL.pdf



I'd take account that most of these cities on that list are well-known college towns including the big cities and it's more of a requirement for the university to be well-connected with its city so the data is kind of skewed in that way. I'm focusing on the connection between local residents of the area that don't feel limited in their options to travel around the city. I immediately noticed Penn State (State College, PA) and it's definitely more of a place that you drive or walk to different places within the scope of the city than call for a taxi or ride a bus (at least for permanent residents). But the ones I listed on the west coast even with the addition of primarily college towns made it on the list (SF/Concord, Seattle, Portland, LA, Vegas).