Bringing up underrated American cities that need a finale.



Albuquerque, New Mexico - a beautiful city in a culturally unique state offering the sights of historic primitive-style pueblo buildings mixed in with an influx of tech manufacturing companies. It's also the birthplace of the Hatch Chile Festival, and has a very interesting plateau city called Acoma Pueblo in the outskirts. Albuquerque is also home to aboriginal sandpainters, screen printers, and even celebrities like Georgia O'Keefe who was a Modernist artist pioneer.

(fly into Albuquerque International Sunport)



Houston, Texas - surprised one of the biggest and most culturally diverse cities in the U.S. has never been visited once by TAR, but understandable since the city's public transportation is virtually nonexistent. Ironically, Houston has a unique sense of transportation. Famous as the term used for astronauts addressing land captains at the NASA Johnson Space Center. An annual art car parade is held on the streets of downtown as well as the occasional horse-drawn carriages. There are beautiful green spaces with surprising venues (Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, Discovery Green, Memorial Park's Bayou Bend Collections, and Hermann Park's McGovern Centennial Gardens), a mixing pot of nightlife inspired by other cities, and low-key vantage points around the city.

(fly into George Bush Intercontinental Airport)



Kansas City, Missouri - famous for its local barbecue and jazz scene and WWI metallic poppies commemorative memorial, but also home to hidden gems that outsiders normally would not assume to associate with this city such as the underground warehouse of Subtropolis, numerous packaging plants, Nelson Atkins Museum of Art shuttlecock green space, Pawn and Pint board game pub, Art Alley, and the Central Library's rooftop terrace vantage point, and the Airline History Museum hosting a nice place for a final memory task. Potentially a site for one of the best finale structures since Anchorage's visit if done right.

(fly into Kansas City International Airport)



Atlantic City, New Jersey - the final three can work their way down the coastline to Cape May passing Wildwood and Margate City. Rich 1960's-style aesthetics with unique finds while driving down the Jersey Shore. Possibly a creative end to a mix of modern and rural tasks that's typical in every race.

(fly into Atlantic City International Airport)